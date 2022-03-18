Champions League quarter-final draw: English sides kept apart

The three Premier League clubs left in the Champions League have avoided one another in today's quarter-final draw.
Holders Chelsea will play Real Madrid. The two clubs were paired together at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, with Chelsea having home advantage in the first leg.
The tie will see a Stamford Bridge return for Real's former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Chelsea booked their last-eight spot by beating Lille, while Real staged a tremendous comeback to knock out Paris St Germain.
Manchester City were drawn against Atletico Madrid and will play the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.
Diego Simeone's Atletico booked their quarter-final spot by beating Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
City, finalists last season and seeking a maiden win in the competition, eased into the last eight by beating Sporting Lisbon 5-0 on aggregate.
Liverpool have drawn Benfica, with the second leg at Anfield, while Bayern Munich meet Villareal, who overcame Juventus.
if City and Chelsea come through their ties, they will meet in the semi-final. While Liverpool and Bayern will be fancied to clash in the other semi-final.
QF1: Chelsea v Real Madrid
QF2: Manchester City v Atlético Madrid
QF3: Villarreal v Bayern Munich
QF4: Benfica v Liverpool
More to follow