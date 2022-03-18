Champions League quarter-final draw: English sides kept apart

Chelsea will meet Real Madrid, Liverpool get Benfica, City draw Atletico 
Champions League quarter-final draw: English sides kept apart

The trophy is displayed ahead of the draw for the 2022 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final at the UEFA headquarters, in Nyon, on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 11:14

The three Premier League clubs left in the Champions League have avoided one another in today's quarter-final draw. 

Holders Chelsea will play Real Madrid. The two clubs were paired together at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, with Chelsea having home advantage in the first leg.

The tie will see a Stamford Bridge return for Real's former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Chelsea booked their last-eight spot by beating Lille, while Real staged a tremendous comeback to knock out Paris St Germain.

Manchester City were drawn against Atletico Madrid and will play the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Diego Simeone's Atletico booked their quarter-final spot by beating Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

City, finalists last season and seeking a maiden win in the competition, eased into the last eight by beating Sporting Lisbon 5-0 on aggregate.

Liverpool have drawn Benfica, with the second leg at Anfield, while Bayern Munich meet Villareal, who overcame Juventus. 

if City and Chelsea come through their ties, they will meet in the semi-final. While Liverpool and Bayern will be fancied to clash in the other semi-final. 

QF1: Chelsea v Real Madrid 

QF2: Manchester City v Atlético Madrid 

QF3: Villarreal v Bayern Munich 

QF4: Benfica v Liverpool  


More to follow

More in this section

Liverpool v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Anfield Jurgen Klopp: Nobody could replace Trent-Alexander Arnold after hamstring injury
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Old Trafford Football rumours: Barcelona flag interest in Marcus Rashford
West Ham United v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - London Stadium Proud Moyes wants more: 'Who would have said two years ago we’d have a night like tonight'
Mikel Arteta File Photo

Mikel Arteta concerned over rescheduling of north London derby with Tottenham

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up