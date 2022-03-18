Football rumours: Barcelona flag interest in Marcus Rashford

What the papers say
Football rumours: Barcelona flag interest in Marcus Rashford
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is being chased by Barcelona, according to the Manchester Evening News (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 07:12
PA Sport

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is being chased by Barcelona, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 24-year-old is paid £200,000-a-week at United and is on a contract that runs to June 2023, but speculation about his future has emerged amongst his and his club’s struggles this season.

Twenty two-year-old Uruguay and Benfica forward Darwin Nunez could venture to the Premier League. Nunez is being chased by Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, according to the Mirror, but his Portuguese side have placed a £67million price tag on him.

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez may move to the Premier League (Peter Dejong/AP)

Fulham are setting their sights on Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams, according to the Daily Express. The 24-year-old Gomez would cost around £23million while 20-year-old Williams is currently at Craven Cottage on loan.

Social media round-up

Divock Origi: Journalist Fabrizio Romano says the 26-year-old Liverpool forward will move to AC Milan in the summer.

Divock Origi could be heading to Italy (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Eden Hazard: French publication FootMercato reports the Real Madrid forward may join Arsenal.

More in this section

Everton v Newcastle United - Premier League - Goodison Park Frank Lampard breaks hand celebrating crucial Everton winner against Newcastle
Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko scores extra-time winner for West Ham against Sevilla  Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko scores extra-time winner for West Ham against Sevilla 
Everton v Newcastle United - Premier League Iwobi leaves it extra late to down Newcastle at frenzied Goodison 
gossipPlace: UK
West Ham United v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - London Stadium

Proud Moyes wants more: 'Who would have said two years ago we’d have a night like tonight'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up