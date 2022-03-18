Ireland boss Stephen Kenny must make big call on Michael Obafemi 

Michael Obafemi will discover today if his bullishness is rewarded with a first Ireland call-up of the Stephen Kenny era.

The Swansea City forward is the in-form Ireland striker – scoring five of his Championship goals in the last six weeks – and has deemed himself above Under-21 international level.

It’s seniors or nothing when it comes to the Ireland set-up in Obafemi’s opinion; placing the onus on Kenny to adjudicate on his credentials.

The Ireland manager last week spoke about the experimental phase of his near two-year reign being concluded but he has an enforced change to make in his attacking artillery for the double-header friendly against Belgium and Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium on March 26 and 29.

Adam Idah’s knee injury has created a vacancy among his options. That spot could be claimed by Aaron Connolly, who strayed out of the picture at the tail-end of last year’s World Cup qualifying campaign. He’s extracted himself from the mire at Brighton to go on loan to Middlesbrough, scoring his second Championship goal on Tuesday against Birmingham City.

The Galwegian’s revival had Chris Wilder publicly pressing Connolly's international case but Obafemi’s argument is patently stronger - if only it was that simple.

When the Nigerian-born striker, whose family moved to Dublin when he was a toddler, followed his Premier League breakthrough for Southampton with a senior debut in 2018, it appeared a long, continuous Ireland career beckoned.

However, injuries and erratic form pushed him back towards the Under-21s, though he only featured in one window at that level.

Obafemi’s manager for those two Euro qualifiers against Italy and Iceland in October 2109 was Kenny, who didn’t include him among a cluster of graduates he promoted to the full set-up after stepping up himself to the hotseat in 2020.

The snub wasn't taken kindly, for Obafemi expressed his bewilderment in a social media post that was swiftly deleted.

He did return to the Under-21 fold for the latter stages of the last Euro campaign but is now firmly in the conversation for the visit of Belgium on Saturday week.

Whether Kenny views the striker’s conditional commitment as ambitious or arrogant will be decisive.

Lest we not forget that Declan Rice, for all his subsequent faults, had no issue stepping down to the underage ranks while he was a regular in the Premier League.

Other candidates angling for inclusion are Darragh Lenihan, enjoying his best season at promotion contenders Blackburn Rovers, and Zack Elbouzedi of Swedish side AIK.

Connor Ronan is another creative talent making the most of his loan spell at St Mirren from Wolves but Robbie Brady, albeit back in full training, hasn’t played enough for Bournemouth to merit a recall yet.

From the last 26-man squad chosen by Kenny for the November double-header against Portugal and Luxembourg, defenders Enda Stevens and Andrew Omobamidele will miss out due to injury.

Kenny favourite Dara O’Shea should return, despite being out of favour at West Brom. The defender’s last involvement came against Portugal in September, when he sustained a broken ankle.

The FAI are still awaiting clarification on their Nations League schedule later in the year. The postponement of the World Cup play-off between Scotland and Ukraine till June, due to the invasion of Russia into the latter, has put the dates of Ireland’s matches against the pair in jeopardy.