Cork City bid to end three year wait for hat-trick of wins

Cork City’s are on the brink of winning three games in a row for the first time in three years when they travel to Treaty United on Friday afternoon.

Back in March 2019, City recorded Premier Divisions victories over Finn Harps and Bohemians along with a Munster Senior Cup final win over Midleton.

But so much has changed since then on and off the field.

This early-season surge, however, has hinted at a route towards redemption. Colin Healy’s side is top of the First Division, ahead of Waterford and Galway United on goal difference.

Five games in and the Rebels have four clean sheets with just one goal conceded in the home defeat to Galway.

Back-to-back home wins over Cobh Ramblers and Waterford in the past week before an aggregate crowd of 7,500 have laid the groundwork for another Munster derby. City’s away allocation at the Markets Field is expected to sell out.

“We are building something big here,” said Aaron Bolger, the midfielder now playing under his former Ireland U17 coach Colin Healy. “On our day, we’re good enough to beat any team. Colin and the staff told us after the Galway defeat and draw in Longford that we needed to start games better and we did that by scoring early against Cobh and Waterford.”

City have yet to beat Treaty since the Limerick side entered the league last season. Two defeats and a scoreless draw against the Shannonsiders in 2021 typified the problems they encountered during Healy’s first season at the helm but they’re a more rounded unit, enhanced by the arrivals of Ruairi Keating and Ally Gilchrist.

“We’ve built our team around keeping clean sheets,” explained Bolger, formerly of Shamrock Rovers and Cardiff City. “Treaty are a direct team that put balls in the box. They know what they’re doing and are hard to beat.”

The condition of the surface may not be conducive to City’s style either. Both of Treaty’s home matches have failed pitch inspections and there was a precautionary check in midweek to avoid an unwanted three-in-a-row.

Tommy Barrett’s side have only one defeat from their three matches, a narrow 2-1 loss at Galway on Monday.

John Caulfield’s Tribesmen make the short journey to Athlone Town, yet to claim a point after three games.

“Twice last year we were very poor in Athlone,” cautioned Caulfield about the top against bottom duel. “We need to be prepared. Martin Russell is a good manager so it is a new test and a new game on Friday night.”

Cobh Ramblers and Bray Wanderers meet at St Colman’s Park after each recorded their first wins from four on Monday. Bray boss Pat Devlin said: “Going to Cobh is a difficult assignment but so was travelling to Longford, where we won.”

Wexford against Longford Town completes Friday’s series, with Waterford the idle team of the nine.