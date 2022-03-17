Jess Ziu to leave Shels: 'The fact that I’m now able to call myself a West Ham United player is surreal'

Ziu will become the latest home based international to make the move across the water
Jess Ziu to leave Shels: 'The fact that I’m now able to call myself a West Ham United player is surreal'

30 November 2021; Jessica Ziu of Republic of Ireland during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Georgia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 15:24

Shelbourne and Ireland winger Jess Ziu has agreed a move to West Ham in the Women's Super League.

The 19-year-old will join the Hammers in the summer. 

It's another blow to the Women's National League champions, who will also lose Saoirse Noonan in the summer to Durham. 

Ziu won a place in Vera Pauw's Ireland side in the current World Cup qualifying campaign and was a regular in the Shels side that won the league and reached the FAI Cup final last season. 

"I'm so excited to be joining West Ham United," Ziu told whufc.com. "It’s a proud moment for me and my family. I’ve been playing football since I was four years old, and my goal has always been to become professional.

"The fact that I’m now able to call myself a West Ham United player is surreal, but I’m really looking forward to next season and the opportunity that I have.

"I’ve already met the girls and the staff, and everyone was so welcoming to me when I came over for a short period.

"I would describe myself as a pacey player, I like to dribble through players and in tight spaces. I’m technical on the ball and a hard worker off it. Hopefully that should stand me in good stead coming over to the WSL."

More in this section

England Press Conference - Wembley Stadium Marcus Rashford left out of England squad
Christmas Package 2021 Champions League quarter-finals: The clubs who dream of being kings of Europe
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Old Trafford Paul Pogba's 'home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom'
#Republic of Ireland WNT
<p>DANGEROUS: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates at Arsenal</p>

Champions League: The clubs who dream of being kings of Europe

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up