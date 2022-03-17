Jess Ziu to leave Shels: 'The fact that I’m now able to call myself a West Ham United player is surreal'

Shelbourne and Ireland winger Jess Ziu has agreed a move to West Ham in the Women's Super League.

The 19-year-old will join the Hammers in the summer.

It's another blow to the Women's National League champions, who will also lose Saoirse Noonan in the summer to Durham.

Ziu won a place in Vera Pauw's Ireland side in the current World Cup qualifying campaign and was a regular in the Shels side that won the league and reached the FAI Cup final last season.

"I'm so excited to be joining West Ham United," Ziu told whufc.com. "It’s a proud moment for me and my family. I’ve been playing football since I was four years old, and my goal has always been to become professional.

"The fact that I’m now able to call myself a West Ham United player is surreal, but I’m really looking forward to next season and the opportunity that I have.

"I’ve already met the girls and the staff, and everyone was so welcoming to me when I came over for a short period.

"I would describe myself as a pacey player, I like to dribble through players and in tight spaces. I’m technical on the ball and a hard worker off it. Hopefully that should stand me in good stead coming over to the WSL."