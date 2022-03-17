Marcus Rashford left out of England squad

Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were conspicuous by their absence from the latest England squad as Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi received a first call-up.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate named a 25-man squad for the forthcoming Wembley friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Manchester City full-back Walker missed out, as did Manchester United pair Rashford and Sancho, while Ben White was back in the squad following a fine run of form at Arsenal.

Former Chelsea youngster Guehi captained Lee Carsley's Under-21 side during the last international break but has been rewarded for his form with a maiden senior call-up.

England boss Southgate said Guehi's performances in the big games for Palace have earned him a maiden call-up.

Southgate said: "With Marc he has had a really consistent season, I have been really impressed on and off the ball.

"In the biggest games he has been really calm, we know a lot about him from the junior teams. There are some centre-halves who are pushing and very close but we have chosen Marc and Ben White."

On Sancho, Southgate added: "There are other attacking players in our squad who are ahead of him in our opinion. Jadon in the last few weeks his performances have improved but it is an area of the pitch where we have competition for places.

"With Marcus, he is in the same position as everyone else, whether they are in the squad or not they all have to play well in the next period, it is a difficult time for him, he is clearly not at his best.

"There is plenty of time, we know about Marcus, we know what he can bring to us."