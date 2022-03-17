Harry Arter moves to non-league Notts County

The Irish international moves on loan from city rivals Nottingham Forest
Harry Arter moves to non-league Notts County

Harry Arter in action for Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 12:19
Robin Marshall

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Harry Arter insists he has no qualms about playing non-league football after he made a shock move to Notts County in a bid to revive his stalled career.

Arter, who has 19 caps for Ireland, has moved across the other side of the River Trent after leaving Nottingham Forest on-loan to join National League promotion chasers County.

Arter joined Forest from Bournemouth in 2020 and still has more then a year left on his contract at the City Ground.

But he has not played for Forest since the FA Cup tie against Cardiff City in January 2021 – one of only 14 appearances he has made for the club.

Arter was on-loan at Charlton Athletic earlier in the season.

"The level's not important for me any more, it's just about trying to find some enjoyment, which hasn't been there for a while with my situation at Forest," said 32-year-old Arter.

"There was no end goal at the end of the week, I knew I was never going to play at Forest, I don't think I was registered for the squad going forward this season.

"To accept that was tough and with a move abroad falling through quite suddenly towards the end of the (transfer) window, that didn't leave me many options.

"It's frustrating, obviously. I spoke to (Forest's head coach) Steve (Cooper) and he gave me his opinion and you have to accept it.

"It only feels like yesterday I was playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League and in the space of two or three years so much has changed."

County boss Ian Burchnall knows it is a coup to land Arter.

He said: "We'll obviously have to build Harry's minutes gradually initially but with so many games coming up in quick succession we're confident he'll be up to speed quickly and will be a big help to us."

More in this section

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium A Liverpool side without an ounce of fat on it: no frills, no flourishes, no passengers
Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Jurgen Klopp: 'Momentum is the most fragile flower on the planet'
Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Antonio Conte: World-class Harry Kane can break more records at Spurs
#Republic of Ireland MNT
<p>Chelsea’s sale could jump ahead quickly after Friday’s deadline for bid submissions (PA).</p>

Chelsea sale could progress quickly following bid submissions

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up