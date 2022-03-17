Harry Arter moves to non-league Notts County

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Harry Arter insists he has no qualms about playing non-league football after he made a shock move to Notts County in a bid to revive his stalled career.

Arter, who has 19 caps for Ireland, has moved across the other side of the River Trent after leaving Nottingham Forest on-loan to join National League promotion chasers County.

Arter joined Forest from Bournemouth in 2020 and still has more then a year left on his contract at the City Ground.

But he has not played for Forest since the FA Cup tie against Cardiff City in January 2021 – one of only 14 appearances he has made for the club.

Arter was on-loan at Charlton Athletic earlier in the season.

"The level's not important for me any more, it's just about trying to find some enjoyment, which hasn't been there for a while with my situation at Forest," said 32-year-old Arter.

"There was no end goal at the end of the week, I knew I was never going to play at Forest, I don't think I was registered for the squad going forward this season.

"To accept that was tough and with a move abroad falling through quite suddenly towards the end of the (transfer) window, that didn't leave me many options.

"It's frustrating, obviously. I spoke to (Forest's head coach) Steve (Cooper) and he gave me his opinion and you have to accept it.

"It only feels like yesterday I was playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League and in the space of two or three years so much has changed."

County boss Ian Burchnall knows it is a coup to land Arter.

He said: "We'll obviously have to build Harry's minutes gradually initially but with so many games coming up in quick succession we're confident he'll be up to speed quickly and will be a big help to us."