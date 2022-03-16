Pogba describes 'worst nightmare' after house is burgled with his children inside

Manchester United midfielder revealed his home had been broken into while he was playing in Champions League on Tuesday night. 
Pogba describes 'worst nightmare' after house is burgled with his children inside

Manchester United's Paul Pogba said he and his wife "rushed home not knowing if our children were safe or unharmed". Picture: PA Wire

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 22:45
Phil Blanche

Paul Pogba has spoken of his "worst nightmare" after his house was burgled while he was playing for Manchester United on Tuesday and his children were sleeping in their bedroom.

Pogba discovered that he had been burgled just minutes after United's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford, a game in which he had appeared as a second-half substitute.

The France midfielder wrote on Twitter: "Last night our family's worst nightmare was realized when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom.

"The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security.

"This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home.

"My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed.

"As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

"It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com."

Pogba's United team-mate Victor Lindelof was the victim of what he described as a "very traumatic" break-in at his house as he played against Brentford in January.

The Swedish defender's home was targeted while he was in London, forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was assaulted during a burglary at his home in December.

The Portugal international was with his family when the burglary took place, and shared a picture on social media showing he had sustained a cut above his right eye.

More in this section

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal a team on the up but Liverpool show what next level is all about
Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Jota finds perfect moment to pounce as Liverpool pick off Arsenal and close on City
Adenopo winner brings Munster joy for De La Salle Adenopo winner brings Munster joy for De La Salle
<p>Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane kicks a bottle of Coke thrown from the away section in celebration of his goal against Brighton. Picture: PA Wire</p>

Luck and quality count for Spurs as fizzing Kane downs flat Brighton

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up