Jota finds perfect moment to pounce as Liverpool pick off Arsenal and close on City

Premier League: Arsenal 0 Liverpool 2

THE destiny of the Premier league title is back in Liverpool's hands as they scored two second-half goals to move within a point of leaders Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's side go to the home of Pep Guardiola's Champions on April 10 and a win there will almost certainly send them back to the top.

City seemed to have the race won when they led by 14 points two months ago, but Liverpool's pursuit has been tireless, relentless and, occasionally, awe-inspiring.

Diogo Jota's 54th minute strike and Roberto Firmino's effort just six minutes later made it nine wins in a row for Liverpool in an enthralling match they ultimately deserved to take all three points from.

And this was a good Arsenal side they beat. Mikel Arteta's men were looking for their fifth-consecutive victory and were the better team — until they conceded.

After that, the gulf in class became more apparent and Klopp's side showed why they have now been shot down only once by the Gunners in their last 19 meetings.

Defeat should not be disastrous for Arsenal, but they will need to react well away to Aston Villa in Saturday's early kick-off. They stay fourth with two games in hand over nearest rivals, the Uniteds of Manchester and West Ham, but Tottenham's win at Brighton means they are only three points in front of their arch local rivals, albeit with a game spare on them too.

Put it this way, neither team should face a tougher challenge than this (Liverpool's trip to City excepted) for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal usually have the majority of possession and dominate any visitors here from the outset, but not Liverpool. Arsenal had to successfully repel three corners inside the opening 90 seconds with one featuring a smart low Aaron Ramsdale save from a Virgil van Dijk header.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Liverpool's Fabinho battle for possession.

A set-piece goal would have been a surprise, though, as this match made it 128 corners this season Arsenal have survived without conceding a goal.

Arsenal settled quick enough after that and Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka were soon unsettling Andrew Robertson and van Dijk on the left of Liverpool's defence.

The relatively late 8.15 kick-off and relentless north London rain seemed to only enhance the atmosphere under Arsenal's dazzling state-of-the-art floodlights with both sets of fans in good voice.

Liverpool, perhaps not used to having things go their way and needing to win so badly, betrayed their desperation in the form of a blatant dive by Sadio Mane on the edge of the area.

Referee Andre Marriner was wise to it, but did not book the player as a few Arsenal players were suggesting.

Aside from that incident the match developed into an honest fully committed contest between two teams trying to get forward and win. Arsenal successfully showed they can both play and compete at this level. They were defensively organised, Thomas Partey was rock solid in midfield and they attacked with pace and purpose. Gabriel Martinelli's work up and down the left wing was something special too.

Liverpool had seen it all before, of course, and although their players largely kept their cool, Klopp totally lost the plot.

The German coach could not handle watching his side being outfought and outmuscled and had the entire Arsenal support behind the dugout on his case while he jumped, ranted and raved at Marriner and then fourth official Andrew Madley.

For readers old enough to remember John Cleese's manic hotel owner in Fawlty Towers, try picturing the former Python in a Liverpool baseball cap and long puffer jacket and they will soon get an idea of what Klopp’s antics looked like.

It took him a while to calm down, at least outwardly, and he will have been heartened by the sight of Mane finishing the first half with a shot on the run that flashed over the Arsenal crossbar.

The Senegal striker had the ball in the back of the net a minute or so after the restart, but this time he was clearly offside, even without the VAR check.

All Arsenal were missing, meanwhile, was the ability to turn possession and attacks into good scoring chances. Brazil international Martinelli looked the most likely source as he continued to get the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold — and anyone else who tried to challenge him.

Liverpool eventually showed their frailty when Lacazette brilliantly intercepted a back pass and teed up a chance for Odegaard but the Norwegian delayed getting his shot off and Alisson scrambled back into position and deflected a shot over the bar. Immense goalkeeping.

The Brazil keeper was soon getting down to keep out a Saka shot and Klopp responded by getting strikers Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino ready to come on.

But Jota had the ball in the back of the net before he could make the switch. Thiago sprung the Arsenal offside trap with an inch-perfect pass over the top and Jota deftly controlled before beating Ramsdale with a quick shot at his near post. It was a smart strike but one a keeper of Ramsdale's quality would hope to stop.

Klopp went through with his changes, withdrawing Jota and Luis Diaz, for his old more familiar dynamic attacking duo and was rewarded with a second goal just six minutes later.

Arsenal were wobbling now and Robertson did superbly to dispossess Saka on a breakaway before sliding the ball into the near post where Firmino finished masterfully.

How the Liverpool fans and players celebrated afterwards and rightly so.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, Cedric 6, White 7, Gabriel 7, Tierney 6, Partey 9, Xhaka 6, Saka 6 (Pepe 74), Odegaard 6 (Smith Rowe 67), Martinelli 8, Lacazette 7 (Nketiah 80).

Subs: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 8, Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 7, Van Dijk 8, Robertson 8, Henderson 7, Fabinho 8, Thiago 7, Jota 7 (Firmino 56), Mane 5, Diaz 6 (Salah 56).

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino.

Ref: Andre Marriner 6

Att: 59,968