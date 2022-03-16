Luck and quality count for Spurs as fizzing Kane downs flat Brighton

Goals from Cristian Romero and Harry Kane — who else? — kept Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of a top-four finish alive in an easy win over a slumping Brighton last night. It was Romero’s first for the club although he knew little about it, and Kane’s 22nd of the season in all competitions. The goals showed that Spurs had the luck but also the quality.

Antonio Conte’s side climb above Wolverhampton Wanderers into seventh place, behind sixth-placed West Ham on goal difference, but now they have to show some consistency to back it up. The North London club have won six but lost five of their 11 Premier League games of 2022. For Brighton, though, they are consistent but in the wrong way. This was their sixth defeat in succession, with only one goal scored in that run.

Kane, in fact, missed an excellent chance to give Tottenham the lead after only five minutes when Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez failed to control a simple backpass. Instead of hoofing the ball to safety, the Spain international tried to control the ball but Kane pounced and blocked his attempt to clear. The ball ran loose to the left of the goal with Sanchez stranded, but although Kane looked certain to put it into the empty net, he skewed his first-time shot past the far post.

Eric Dier needed treatment for a cut to the head after an aerial duel with Neal Maupay, the Brighton forward shown a yellow card for elbowing by referee Robert Jones. But Spurs were in control with Brighton struggling to get any possession.

The closest Tottenham came to conceding a goal in the first 20 minutes, in fact, came when a strong challenge on Brighton’s Leandro Trossard by their midfield player Rodrigo Bentancur sent the ball sailing over his own crossbar with Hugo Lloris back-pedalling nervously.

Brighton improved as the half went on and appealed in vain for a penalty when a shot from Alexis Mac Allister was blocked by Dier and rebounded onto the arm of Bentancur. Trossard seemed to be in the mood to take on defenders and Yves Bissouma was looking more like his old dominant self in midfield.

Spurs briefly seemed to be losing their early grip on the game. But then they went ahead in the 37th minute with a piece of fortune. Dejan Kulusevski’s first-time left-foot shot from a pass by Heung-Min Song did not look dangerous until it hit Cristian Romero and was deflected past the wrong-footed Sanchez.

Sanchez was able to prevent a second Spurs goal a minute later when Shane Duffy’s poor sideways header was chested down by Kulusevski, who advanced into the penalty area only to hit his shot too close to the goalkeeper. And Kane put a free kick well over the bar after he had been fouled by Joel Veltman 22 yards out.

Brighton opened the second half with attacking purpose but they lacked the attacking weapons at Tottenham’s disposal and Son saw a shot charged down by Lewis Dunk, while Kulusevski’s low right-footed effort was held by Sanchez.

The contrast between Brighton’s ponderous attacking and Spurs’ cutting edge was made plain after 56 minutes when, after weathering some fairly rudimentary pressure from the home side, the visitors broke away to double their lead. Alexis Mac Allister was caught in possession and within a split-second Bentancur was sending Kane through to beat Sanchez with a low shot.

There was never any doubt that the England striker would hit the net, but there was a brief pause while VAR checked that Kane had not been offside. However Brighton could legitimately complain that a handling offence by Pierre-Emile Hjojberg in the Tottenham penalty area had not been spotted by any of the officials either in the stadium or at Stockley Park.

Reguilon could have made it 3-0 on two occasions but Sanchez saved twice. He might have looked fallible at first but he had prevented what could have been a heavier defeat for his side.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): R Sanchez 5; Veltman 5 (Moder 78), Duffy 5, Dunk 6, Cucurella 7; Gross 6 (Lamptey 78), Bissouma 6 (Welbeck 61); March 5, Mac Allister 6, Trossard 6; Maupay 6.

Not used: Steele, Mwepu, Alzate, Caicedo, Leonard, Sarmiento.

Booked: Maupay, Veltman.

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Lloris 6; Romero 6, Dier 7, Davies 6; Docherty 6 (Royal 80), Hojbjerg 6, Bentancur 7, Reguilon 6; Kulusevski 7 (Bergwijn 90), Kane 7, Son 6 (Moura 80).

Not used: Gollini, D Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, White, Scarlett.

Booked: Reguilon, Romero.

Referee: Robert Jones.