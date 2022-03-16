Adenopo winner brings Munster joy for De La Salle

Munster Schools Senior Cup Final: De La Salle College Waterford 1 Tralee CBS 0

De La Salle College Waterford lifted the FAI Schools Dr Tony O’Neill Senior Munster Cup thanks to their narrow 1-0 victory against Tralee CBS in the final at Ballea Park, Cork on Wednesday afternoon.

A cool finish from striker Anthony Adenopo in the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides as De La Salle wrote their name on the silverware for the fifth time in their history.

This showpiece occasion made its return having been cancelled in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and in an entertaining first half, both sides had great opportunities to take the lead.

The school from Waterford were the first to threaten but Shane O'Brien's thunderous hit was somehow turned over the crossbar by goalkeeper Dimitar Dimitrov while the number nine also saw a goal correctly ruled out for offside just past the half hour mark.

David Callaghan of Tralee CBS keeps the ball away from Anthony Adenopo of De La Salle Waterford during the FAI School U19A Munster Final in Carrigaline. Picture: Howard Crowdy

But between those near misses, Tralee were desperately unlucky not to edge in front as they twice hit the woodwork with winger Cianan Cooney crashing an effort against the inside of the far right post before the lively Cian Brosnan's hit clipped the left upright.

De la Salle started the second period brightly and they grabbed what proved to be the winner just shy of the hour when their number 10 Anthony Adenopo expertly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner of the net after O’Brien’s shot deflected kindly to him.

Tralee, in their first-ever final at this level, battled until the end but it wasn’t to be their day as Brosnan saw a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty well saved while Ryan Guerin headed just over the target from a corner late on as De La Salle College Waterford clung on to the win.

DE LA SALLE COLLEGE WATERFORD: Dara Kavanagh, Alex Ridsdale (Matthew Elliott 32), Adam Queally, Matas Grinius, Sean Heanre, Alessandro de Sanctis, Romeo Akachukwu, Jack Twomey, Shane O'Brien (Jake Lacey Keane 87), Anthony Adenopo, Evan Ryan (Conor McCabe 77).

TRALEE CBS: Dimitar Dimitrov, Robert Vasiu, Josh Connolly (Venis Jahiri 60), Nathan Rogers, Ryan Guerin, Conor Kerins, Shaun Kedzierski (David Callaghan 78), Adam Sheehy, Cian Brosnan, Togor Silong (Sean McGrath 60), Cianan Cooney.

Referee: Pat Buckley.