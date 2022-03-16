'Aggressive' Aaron Connolly tipped for Ireland squad by Wilder

Chris Wilder expects Irish striker Aaron Connolly to win a place in Stephen Kenny’s squad for this month’s friendlies. Kenny names his squad on Friday for the matches against Belgium and Lithuania.
Connolly, who is on loan at Middlesbrough from Brighton, scored in a 2-0 victory at Birmingham City on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old continued to impress in a front-line partnership with Folarin Balogun.
‘Boro boss Wilder said: “Obviously I am delighted he scored and if he continues to score goals then it will enhance his international prospects.
“Against Birmingham, Connolly was aggressive up against a big competitor in Marc Roberts who is a physical, powerful boy. I thought his movement was good running down the side, and the combination between the two of them (Connolly and Balogun) as a ten and a nine was good.
“Connolly didn’t get bullied, he didn’t get dominated which was good as well. He linked things up down the sides which is not always easy when he is playing against three big centre halves.
“It is not always easy with first loans when you are young kids. They have added bits and pieces while they have been here. I am delighted with both of them.”