'Aggressive' Aaron Connolly tipped for Ireland squad by Wilder

Chris Wilder expects Irish striker Aaron Connolly to win a place in Stephen Kenny’s squad for this month’s friendlies. Kenny names his squad on Friday for the matches against Belgium and Lithuania.

Connolly, who is on loan at Middlesbrough from Brighton, scored in a 2-0 victory at Birmingham City on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old continued to impress in a front-line partnership with Folarin Balogun.