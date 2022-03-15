Atletico Madrid send Manchester United crashing out of Europe

Champions League: Man Utd 0 Atletico Madrid 1 (Atletico win 2-1 on agg)

Ralf Rangnick’s reign as interim Manchester United hit a new low as his side exited the Champions League at its last 16 stage, ending their hopes of winning silverware for yet another year.

More pressingly as his club staggers towards more uncertainly and discord, the chances of United being in next season’s Champions League may well have disappeared with it.

Indifferent Premier League form, and rivals looming with games in hand, have made a top-four finish increasingly unlikely and the prospect of United not even being in this tournament next season grew exponentially last night, thanks to a goal from Renan Lodi.

At least in the week that reports surfaced that one of the options United are considering to re-develop their 110-year-old stadium is to level it and build a new one in its stead, Old Trafford responded in style.

Atletico Madrid's Lodi celebrates scoring the only goal in the Champions League round of 16 second leg

The atmosphere, generated by the travelling Madrid supporters as well as the home fans, was a cut above the average decibel output at the famous old ground and a fitting backdrop for such an important tie.

Sadly, and not for the first time this season, the United players failed to live up to the standards set by their fans.

It took 33 minutes of largely competent football from the Reds for the cracks to start appearing. Then, Atletico broke and Joao Felix’s “goal” was only ruled out because Marcos Llorente had crossed from a fractionally offside position.

But there was no such reprieve eight minutes later when United’s defence was again caught out by the most rudimentary of European tactical ploys, a counter-attack.

It ended with Felix back heeling the ball skilfully to Antoine Griezmann whose brilliant far-post cross allowed Lodi to head down and in, past the stranded David de Gea.

It was a particularly harsh blow for United who claimed that Anthony Elanga had been fouled seconds before Atletico had launched their fateful counter but VAR correctly judged that there was no case to answer for the celebrating Madrilenos and their irrepressible manager Diego Simeone.

And, not for the first time in recent weeks, moments of defensive ill-discipline had cost United dearly and undone some otherwise encouraging moments.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts an overhead kick

The most obvious came after 12 minutes when Bruno Fernandes purposefully worked his way to the by-line and his near-post cross was turned against the post by Elanga, preferred to Marcus Rashford after his goal in the 1-1 first leg draw in Madrid.

That result had left United slight favourites to advance to the quarter-finals from the return game and, despite their well-publicised recent problems, there was sufficient in the opening half-hour to suggest that would be the case.

In the early moments, Elanga rose well to head wide from Diogo Dalot’s hanging cross, then opportunistic Dalot unleashed a couple of vaguely promising long-range shots and there were hopeful, and unsuccessful, penalty appeals after Bruno went down under a challenge from Reinildo.

There was also a clever piece of skill from Bruno in injury-time, as he switched feet for a low shot which Jan Oblak saved well, hurling himself quickly to the ground.

And, after the half-time whistle was greeted by a smattering of boos from home fans, the second half opened with the impressive Elanga producing a determined run and shot that flashed across the Atletico goal.

But United remained an accident waiting to happen in defence, as Harry Maguire demonstrated after 51 minutes when he failed to cope with San Atletico press and played de Gea into trouble.

The keeper hurriedly kicked the ball directly to Rodrigo De Paul but was able to make amends for his - and Maguire’s - error by catching his 20-yard shot.

Fred, enjoying another impressive outing in United’s midfield, tried to enliven his team’s attacking intent but screwed his shot well wide from outside the area as United - and those ever-concerned supporters - could sense their season ebbing away.

Jadon Sancho hinted at better things to come as he met Dalot’s far-post cross with a blistering right-foot volley that skimmed the Atletico bar on it way over the goal.

Yet, as had been the case in the first half, Atletico remained a threat on the break, winning a corner from one such attack which resulted in Jose Maria Gimenez heading powerfully over from De Paul’s cross.

Rangnick knew he was edging towards the point of panic, and no return, with his triple substitution on 67 minutes a sign of United’s dire position, with Cavani following into the fray a few minutes later.

Raphael Varane came closest to an equaliser with a powerful set-piece header after 77 minutes which brought another fine stop out of Oblak but it was not to be.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 6, Varane 6, Maguire 5 (Mata 83), Telles 5; McTominay 5 (Matic 67, 5), Fred 8 (Cavani 75, 5); Elanga 7 (Rashford 67, 5), Fernandes 6 (Pogba 67, 6), Sancho 7; Ronaldo 6. Substitutes (not used) Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Lingard, Heaton, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka.

Atletico Madrid (3-1-4-2): Oblak 7; Samic 6, Gimenez 7, Reinildo 7; Herrera 7; Llorente 7, Koke 7 (Kondogbia 80), de Paul 8, Lodi 7; Griezmann 7, Felix 9 (Felipe 89). Substitutes (not used) Lecomte, Suarez, Correa, Felipe, Hermoso, Serrano, Moreno, Christian, Martin.

Referee: S Vincic (Slovenia) 5