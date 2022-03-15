Áine O’Gorman angry as players still facing 'pay for play'

Áine O’Gorman has expressed her disappointment at the failure of some women’s national league clubs to outlaw the scourge of “pay for play”.

A year on from hailing the sponsorship of the league by SSE Airtricity as a potential catalyst for change, the Peamount United stalwart cannot understand how clubs aren’t footing basic expenses.

The Ireland centurion admits such fundamental treatment must apply before the sector here can aspire for better status.

“I’m talking about the league going professional or semi-professional but players still aren’t getting expenses,” O’Gorman outlined as a reality check.

“Pay to play was probably highlighted too late and it’s kind of disappointing that we’re still talking about it.

“I think the game has progressed a lot in terms of the backing of SSE Airtricity, better media coverage such as games being televised live on TG4.

“I know Peamount are doing the best they can to create a professional environment. Players get expenses, access to strength and conditioning coaches and physios, as well food after training.

“That prepares us to be the best we can so it is disappointing that we haven’t made those steps in the right direction across the league.” Unity of purpose among the players for proper standards is underway and O’Gorman feels it’s time for the clubs, not just the FAI, to get their houses in order.

“We as a group of players met to discuss what needed to be done,” he added. “It was a discussion with the PFAI, the FAI and us - everybody collaborating.

“The league director Mark Scanlon has done a good job, he’s listening to players and putting things in place to improve it.

“The FAI can only do much and are probably supporting the game as much as they can. Some of it has to go back on to the clubs. They must improve their structures for all the players.”

Peamount’s determination to right the wrong of blowing their three-in-a-row title hopes on the final day of last season has been apparent by their blistering start.

Routine wins over Sligo Rovers (6-0) and Galway United (4-0) have reasserted their dominance but the veteran is in favour of creating an all-island dimension to their schedule. She’s not convinced establishing a second division, a target of the FAI’s latest strategy, is the priority.

“Everyone would welcome a cross-border cup competition,” said the Wicklow native. “It would be something really different and a good challenge because there’s good teams in Northern Ireland.

“That would be a first step to see how it goes because there would be issues to be ironed out over with European places if the Northern Ireland league and WNL came together.”

O’Gorman has only a few weeks left on the domestic beat before the Euro qualifier in Gothenburg against table-toppers Sweden on April 11.

“This is probably my last crack of the whip to qualify for a major tournament, so I’m just doing everything I can in my day-to-day life to be ready to face one of the world’s superpowers,” she said of the trip to meet the Olympic silver medalists.

*Áine O'Gorman helped launch this year’s Aviva Soccer Sisters Easter Camps. The three-day camps, open to all girls aged 6 to 14, will get underway from April 12th. Registrations will open at 2pm on Monday March 21, and can be accessed via www.aviva.ie/soccersisters.