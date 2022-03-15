Odubeko returns to U21 ranks but Obafemi rules himself out of contention for Crawford

Republic of Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford expressed his delight at adding striker Mipo Odubeko to his ranks for the crunch qualifier with Sweden later this month.

The Tallaght teenager is one of two new faces in the Dubliner’s squad alongside Eiran Cashin, who has impressed for Derby County in recent weeks.

However, Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi has ruled himself out of contention, for the under-21s and is targeting adding to his sole senior cap.

Odubeko, 19, had been in a self-imposed exile from the international set-up for the last few months as he focused on making his mark at West Ham United.

An uneven loan spell at Huddersfield Town in the first half of the season has been followed by a drop down to League One relegation battlers Doncaster Rovers.

And with his club career on a more stable footing, the former St Joseph’s Boys man has returned to the fold, and Crawford is delighted to add another strong option.

“It’s great to have Mipo involved. When he went to Doncaster I’ve been over a number of times to watch him play,” said Crawford.

“I met Mipo, they played against Wimbledon a couple of weeks ago. We had a chat and he’s loving his football at the minute.

“It’s been made clear to me that he always wanted to play for Ireland but that at that particular stage of his young career, he wanted to concentrate and focus on club football.

“I’m not going to twist anybody’s arm. If you want to play, get in touch. And he eventually did. He’s somebody who offers something different. with his pace, and he scores goals.

“I’ve seen that at schoolboy level, I’ve seen that at Under-23s level and now it won’t be too far down the line that he’s scoring goals for Doncaster.

“It’s a different type of game for him at Doncaster than what he would have been used to at West Ham. West Ham, it’s a real scrap for him.

“I wouldn’t say they have created too many goal scoring opportunities for him but he has shown a side of his game that has really improved.

“That’s closing down defenders, being disciplined in that striker’s role. I spoke to the Huddersfield manager as well and he couldn’t speak highly enough of him.

“He said when he first came in at Huddersfield he was expecting to play every week, but that wasn’t going to happen.

“He said Mipo got his head down and worked hard, and I wouldn’t have expected anything less from Mipo.

“Huddersfield couldn’t guarantee minutes so it was best if he went back and Doncaster gave him an opportunity to play first-team football.”

On Obafemi, Crawford said: “Michael has made it clear to us before that he sees himself as a senior international player.

“It’s unfortunate from an U21s perspective but I’ve had a conversation with his agent and that’s where it’s at at the minute.

“The last thing I said to the agent was that, if he ever feels that he wants to come to the 21s, don’t hesitate to call because we’ll have a conversation around that.”

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Cliftonville, on loan from Sligo Rovers), David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic) Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Swindon Town, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers) Midfielders: Conor Coventry (MK Dons, on loan from West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell) Forwards: Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua 'JJ' Kayode (Rotherham United), Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster Rovers, on loan from West Ham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Colchester United, on loan from Aston Villa)