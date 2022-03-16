Cork City hoping to complete Munster three-in-a-row against Treaty

City top the First Division after consecutive wins over provincial rivals Cobh Ramblers and Waterford
Cork City manager Colin Healy: 'I just want to get the three points no matter how I get it and that’s it.' Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 06:00
Andrew Horgan

When it comes to the Munster Derby, Cork City manager Colin Healy admits he has no preference over which fixture he would like to win the most.

Healy is in a fortunate position at the moment that he doesn’t need to choose having recently defeated local rivals Cobh Ramblers 2-0 at Turner’s Cross last Friday night before City repeated the feat against Waterford 72 hours later.

“There wouldn’t be (a preference), to be honest. I just want to get the three points no matter how I get it and that’s it. It’s always nice to beat Cobh, it’s nice to beat Waterford, it’s nice to beat everybody really but I wouldn’t look at it that way, no,” admitted Healy.

The Rebel Army are preparing for their third Munster derby in a week as they travel to Market's Field - provided it passes a pitch inspection in the days leading up to the match - to take on Treaty United on Friday afternoon.

The kick-off is set for the earlier time of 3pm to avoid any potential crowd disturbances similar to the scenes when the sides last met at this venue in September.

The clash could see Healy return to full control of the City side having taken a step back and watched from the stands in recent weeks for personal reasons with his assistant Richie Holland filling in.

“There always is (needle in this fixture). Even the game against Waterford and against Cobh there is but I think that’s great, I think you want that,” added Healy.

“It’s a tough place to go, we found that out last year as well but the players are confident at the moment, they are in a good place so hopefully we can go there and put on another good performance.

“Tommy (Barrett) has put a good side together, they will be strong, they will be organised so they will be hard to break down but we will put a game plan together that we can go up there and get the three points.”

