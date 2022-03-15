Duffy's Derry City return ends with fractured tibia

Derry City have confirmed that winger Michael Duffy fractured his tibia in Monday night's victory over Drogheda United.

Duffy, who was making his second debut for his hometown club, sustained the injury in the 74th minute following a heavy challenge by Keith Cowan.

Club officials this morning confirmed the seriousness of the injury adding that Duffy is "being assessed for a treatment plan to best manage his recovery". No timeline for his return has been given.

It is another cruel blow for the Candystripes with midfielder Ciaron Harkin ruled out for the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Derry lie third in the Airtricity Premier Division table following five games of the campaign.