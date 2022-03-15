Christian Eriksen back in Denmark squad nine months after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen back in Denmark squad nine months after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen is back in the Denmark squad for the upcoming international break (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 11:12
Jonathan Veal

Christian Eriksen has been named in the Denmark squad for this month’s international friendlies, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old was “gone” for five minutes after his heart stopped during Denmark’s clash with Finland last June, but was resuscitated and an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) was fitted, allowing him to continue his career.

He signed for Brentford in January and has since played three times, making back-to-back 90-minute appearances and bagging an assist in Saturday’s win over Burnley.

That has been enough for head coach Kasper Hjulmand to bring him straight back into the squad for matches against Holland on March 26 and Serbia three days later.

It is sure to be an emotional return for the playmaker, whose side went on to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The match against Serbia will be Eriksen’s first return to Parken, where the incident happened in a group game against Finland.

Eriksen has resurrected his career at Brentford (Aaron Chown/PA)

A statement on the Danish football association’s website read: “Now we do not have to wait or wonder anymore.

“Christian Eriksen was in fact on the list of the 23 selected by national coach Kasper Hjulmand during today’s national team selection.

“Thus, the Danish number 10 returns to the national team jersey for the first time since his cardiac arrest in the European Championship match against Finland on June 12.”

More in this section

Derry City v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Duffy's Derry City return ends with fractured tibia
Reading v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly Mipo Odubeko set for Republic of Ireland return
Leeds United v Norwich City - Premier League - Elland Road A closer look at the Premier League relegation picture
EriksenPlace: UK
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League - Molineux Stadium

Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal to cope with pressure of being top-four favourites

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up