Mipo Odubeko set for Republic of Ireland return

Mipo Odubeko is back in an Ireland squad after making himself available to U21 boss Jim Crawford.

The West Ham United striker – currently on loan to Doncaster Rovers – is among 21 players selected for the European Championship qualifier against Sweden in Borås on Tuesday, March 29 (5pm Irish time, Live on RTÉ).

Dublin-born striker Odubeko had snubbed invitations from Crawford over the past year, partly due to a grievance at not making the cut for the U17 Euro finals in 2019.

Nigeria were interested in the forward declaring through his parents, while England were monitoring his eligibility on the basis of residency rules, but Odubeko is sticking with the country of his birth.

He played twice for the Hammers in last season’s FA Cup.

The 19-year-old will battle for an attacking spot against Rotherham United’s JJ Kayode, 17-year-old Evan Ferguson and UCD star Colm Whelan. Also receiving a first U21 call-up is Derby County’s Eiran Cashin. The defender has earned praise from Rams boss Wayne Rooney for a series of assured displays in recent weeks.

Ollie O’Neill’s stoppage-time winner at Tallaght Stadium against a Swedish side that featured Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga in November resuscitated Ireland’s qualification prospects, moving them to third in the table, three points adrift of Italy. Last Friday, Crawford announced an U20s squad that will take on an Ireland Amateur selection at Home Farm FC, Dublin next Tuesday, with the boss confirming an opportunity existed for some of those to join the U21s squad for training ahead of the Sweden qualifier.

Ireland U21 squad: Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Cliftonville, on loan from Sligo Rovers), David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic); Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Swindon Town, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers); Midfielders: Conor Coventry (MK Dons, on loan from West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell); Forwards: Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), JJ Kayode (Rotherham United), Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster Rovers, on loan from West Ham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Colchester United, on loan from Aston Villa)