Paul Fox fires Bray to first victory of the season

Longford Town 1 Bray Wanderers 2

At the fourth time of asking this season, Bray recorded their first SSE Airtricity League First Division of the 2022.

Having fallen behind to Longford at Bishopsgate Stadium last night, goals by Kurtis Byrne and Paul Fox saw the Seasiders earn their first away league win since September 2021.

The ‘Town have had two of their three matches cancelled so far this season. But in what was only their second game of the new campaign, they have now slipped below their opponents in the charts.

The tie flicked into life in a 30-second spell early on.

Against his former club, Rob Manley saw an eighth minute header cleared off the goal-line off a corner.

Seconds later at the other end, the ball pinged around the away box. Aaron Robinson found Ryan Graydon who teed up fellow ex-Wanderer Sam Verdon to find the net with a low effort from ten yards.

Having lost to Cork City, Waterford FC and Galway United in their first three outings, the Seagulls drew level in the 21st minute.

Manley chased a ball over the top. His drive was parried by Luke Dennison. But Byrne scored his first goal for the Wicklow club by converting the loose ball.

Having lost influential midfielder Conor Clifford to injury, the away side then took a 39th minute lead.

Paul Fox’s shot rebounded to Manley whose effort was parried by Dennison. But the ball came back to Fox who scored with a right footed shot from 15-yards off the underside of the crossbar.

Longford Town: Dennison; Barker, McDonnell, Barnett, Ben Lynch; McMenamy, Craven, Robinson, Graydon; Molloy (Warfield 82); Verdon.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness, Zambra, Douglas, Hudson, Kevin Knight; O’Neill (Blackbyrne 67), Clifford (Labutis 27), Levingston, Fox (Darragh Lynch 85); Byrne; Manley.

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).