Derry City dominate on bruising night at Brandywell

Premier Division

Derry City 2

Drogheda United 0

Arthur Duffy

Derry City's positive start to the season continued at the Brandywell, Ruaidhri Higgins' new-look side fully deserving of this victory over lowly Drogheda United.

And while star striker Jamie McGonigle will again hog the headlines thanks to his brace of strikes, an injury to the returning Michael Duffy will cause concern in the treatment room.

With the Candystripes leading 1-0, Duffy was introduced in the 61st minute, however a heavy challenge within 10 minutes saw the winger having to be helped off the pitch with a leg injury.

With Derry hosting St Pat's on Friday night, Duffy's availability would appear to be in doubt for that fixture.

Drogheda started on the front foot and, indeed, forced Derry's Brian Maher into two saves within the space of as many minutes, straight from the kick-off, but that was as good as it got for Kevin Doherty charges.

The Louth side clearly struggled in the final third with the home defence rarely troubled.

Drogheda's bright early start was cancelled out by Derry's top hitman, Jamie McGonigle, who broke the deadlock much to the delight of another capacity attendance in the fourth minute.

Shane McEleney lofted the ball forward, Will Patching brought it under control before feeding the strike and the Dungiven man lashed the ball into the net from 14 yards giving keeper Sam Long no chance.

From that point Derry began to boss the ball with Long tested again by Patching, Brandon Kavanagh and Danny Lafferty as Derry surged forward to double their advantage.

The Louth side lost the services of midfielder Darragh Markey, due to what appeared to be an ankle injury midway through the opening period, with Mark Hughes summoned from the bench.

Derry went so close again in the 38th minute when another long ball from McEleney found McGonigle but his first time effort screamed narrowly wide of the target.

Drogheda suffered another injury blow five minutes into the second half when Mark Hughes limped off following what appeared to be a 50/50 challenge with Derry's Joe Thomson.

The introduction of Michael Duffy in the 61st minute was greeted with prolonged applause, but his involvement was limited to 10 minutes as the winger was brought crashing down to earth following a robust challenge from Keith Cowan, the Drogheda centre-back booked for the challenge.

Derry doubled their tally in the 63rd minute when McGonigle again weaved his magic.

Having timed his run to perfection, the striker raced onto Cameron Dummigan's inch-perfect pass before side-stepping Long and stroking the ball neatly into the corner of the net.

Derry City: Maher; Toal, McJannet, McEleney; Boyce, Dummigan, Patching, Thomson (Malone, 74), Lafferty; Kavanagh (Duffy, 61, Akintunde, 71)); McGonigle.

Drogheda United: Long; Roughan, Cowan, Massey; Poynton, Nugent (Grimes, 80), Deegan, Markey (Hughes, 26, Clarke, 54), Rooney; Williams; Foley.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).