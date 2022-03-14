Aidan Keena grabs hat-trick as Sligo Rovers beat Finn Harps

Unbeaten Sligo Rovers overwhelm north-west rivals
Aidan Keena grabs hat-trick as Sligo Rovers beat Finn Harps

Sligo Rovers' Aidan Keena celebrates with the match ball after his hat trick. Picture:Inpho/Evan Logan

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 23:08
Liam Maloney

Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 3 Finn Harps 1

Striker Aidan Keena bagged a superb hat-trick as unbeaten Sligo Rovers overwhelmed their north-west rivals Finn Harps at Showgrounds.

The home side, unbeaten after four games, came into this fixture on the back of an excellent 3-0 away defeat of Drogheda United.

Harps, in contrast, were bottom of the standings and without a win after four outings, the most recent of which was a home reversal to St Patrick’s Athletic.

The opening exchanges were stop-start, with the visitors toiling better.

Sligo took a 13th minute lead when striker Aidan Keena lashed in a fine goal from a Will Fitzgerald flick.

Harps remained a threat, however, with Barry McNamee twice going close.

Karl O’Sullivan had a good opportunity to double Sligo’s lead in the 37th minute but he hit a tame shot into Harps goalkeeper Mark McGinley.

O’Sullivan created Sligo’s second after 43 minutes — his cross found Aidan Keena, whose control, turn, and smart shot resulted in a third goal of the campaign.

The lethal Keena completed his hat-trick three minutes after the restart.

He showed composure when netting from Niall Morahan’s long ball.

The goalscorer later miskicked in front of goal when he looked certain to convert Karl O’Sullivan’s tempting cross.

Sligo created another chance when an unmarked Nando Pijnaker headed over from Karl O’Sullivan’s free-kick delivery.

The dominant Sligo sought a fourth goal; however, Jordan Hamilton was denied by Harps goalkeeper Mark McGinley.

Harps pulled a goal back, a consolation, when Luke Rudden netted in the 87th minute following a corner.

SLIGO ROVERS: Brush; Horgan, Blaney, Pijnaker, McCourt; O’Sullivan (Kirk 79), Morahan, McDonnell, Fitzgerald (Byrne 73); Hamilton (Keogh 88), Keena (Mata 73)

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Tourish, Webster, Boyle, Carrillo (Alkan 62); Connolly (Hery 62), N’Zeyi; Rainey (Mahdy 72), McWoods (Timlin 46), McNamee (Rudden 78); Mihaljevic.

More in this section

Cork City see off Waterford in Munster derby to go top Cork City see off Waterford in Munster derby to go top
Bray Wanderers v Galway United - SSE Airtricity League First Division Play-off Semi-Final Galway maintain impressive form with win over Treaty
Patrick Hoban and team mates react after a potential late match winning shot goes wide 14/3/2022 Patrick Hoban rues missed chance as Dundalk and Rovers fail to fire
<p>Derry’s Jamie McGonigle celebrates his second goal at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Picture: Inpho/Lorcan Doherty</p>

Derry City dominate on bruising night at Brandywell

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up