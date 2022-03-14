Aidan Keena grabs hat-trick as Sligo Rovers beat Finn Harps

Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 3 Finn Harps 1

Striker Aidan Keena bagged a superb hat-trick as unbeaten Sligo Rovers overwhelmed their north-west rivals Finn Harps at Showgrounds.

The home side, unbeaten after four games, came into this fixture on the back of an excellent 3-0 away defeat of Drogheda United.

Harps, in contrast, were bottom of the standings and without a win after four outings, the most recent of which was a home reversal to St Patrick’s Athletic.

The opening exchanges were stop-start, with the visitors toiling better.

Sligo took a 13th minute lead when striker Aidan Keena lashed in a fine goal from a Will Fitzgerald flick.

Harps remained a threat, however, with Barry McNamee twice going close.

Karl O’Sullivan had a good opportunity to double Sligo’s lead in the 37th minute but he hit a tame shot into Harps goalkeeper Mark McGinley.

O’Sullivan created Sligo’s second after 43 minutes — his cross found Aidan Keena, whose control, turn, and smart shot resulted in a third goal of the campaign.

The lethal Keena completed his hat-trick three minutes after the restart.

He showed composure when netting from Niall Morahan’s long ball.

The goalscorer later miskicked in front of goal when he looked certain to convert Karl O’Sullivan’s tempting cross.

Sligo created another chance when an unmarked Nando Pijnaker headed over from Karl O’Sullivan’s free-kick delivery.

The dominant Sligo sought a fourth goal; however, Jordan Hamilton was denied by Harps goalkeeper Mark McGinley.

Harps pulled a goal back, a consolation, when Luke Rudden netted in the 87th minute following a corner.

SLIGO ROVERS: Brush; Horgan, Blaney, Pijnaker, McCourt; O’Sullivan (Kirk 79), Morahan, McDonnell, Fitzgerald (Byrne 73); Hamilton (Keogh 88), Keena (Mata 73)

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Tourish, Webster, Boyle, Carrillo (Alkan 62); Connolly (Hery 62), N’Zeyi; Rainey (Mahdy 72), McWoods (Timlin 46), McNamee (Rudden 78); Mihaljevic.