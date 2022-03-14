Patrick Hoban rues missed chance as Dundalk and Rovers fail to fire

Dundalk 0 Shamrock Rovers 0

It was a game that had everything bar a goal but in the end Dundalk’s unbeaten start to the season was preserved at Oriel Park last night as they held champions Shamrock Rovers to a stalemate.

The 0-0 scoreline doesn’t do justice to what was an entertaining encounter with both goalkeepers making big saves and other big chances being passed up.

In what was largely a game of two halves, Stephen O’Donnell’s side had the pick of the first half chances and could have won it at the death when Patrick Hoban blazed over with the goal at his mercy.

The Hoops too had their chances with Richie Towell hitting the crossbar early in the second half before substitute Aaron Greene was denied by a stunning Gordon Banks-esque save from Nathan Shepperd.

The home side were unlucky not to be ahead on seven minutes when Leon Pohls - in for the absent Alan Mannus for just his third Premier Division start for the Hoops - made a mess of dealing with Dan Williams cross. The loose ball dropped invitingly for Robbie Benson but somehow the midfielder volleyed wide.

Rovers almost took the lead against the run of play on 25 minutes when former Lilywhites Sean Hoare and Richie Towell combined. The defender’s ball out of defence played Towell in behind Andy Boyle but his effort was brilliantly tipped over by Shepperd.

Dundalk then began to turn the screw with a series of corners just after the half hour mark and they had two big chances to break the deadlock within a minute of each other. The first saw Pohls dive low to his right to keep out Hoban’s header on 31 minutes before Mark Connolly got on the end of another Benson delivery moments later only to see it hooked off the line by Graham Burke.

Williams then flashed a shot just over for Dundalk within a minute of the restart.

Rovers then had a big chance to break the deadlock on 51 minutes when Burke’s ball from his own half played Danny Mandroiu in behind but he was denied by the feet of Shepperd.

Towell then rattled the underside of the crossbar six minutes later after being slipped in by Jack Byrne.

Joe Adams then fired wide after turning Roberto Lopes on the edge of the box before Welsh U21 international Shepperd made a stunning save to deny Rovers the lead on 70 minutes when he dove to his right to claw away substitute Greene’s downward header from Barry Cotter’s cross.

Pohls then made a stop almost as good to deny Hoban after Rovers failed to clear a cross from John Martin three minutes later.

Hoban had a guilt-edged chance to win it in stoppage time when Greg Sloggett broke to the endline but he blazed over from 10 yards out.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari, Connolly, Boyle, Bone; Williams (McMillan 88), Benson, Sloggett; Martin, Hoban, Adams (Ward 71).

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Lyons, O’Neill, Towell, Cotter (Farrugia 76); Byrne (Greene 68), Burke (Gaffney 76), Mandroiu (Emakhu 89).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).