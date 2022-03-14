Cork City bid to halt Waterford Utd's march in Munster derby

Ahead of tonight’s Munster derby, Ian Morris has warned Cork City his Waterford table-toppers have yet to hit their stride.

Another bumper crowd is guaranteed at the Turner’s Cross for the meeting of the First Division’s top two following turnouts of 4,984 and 4,240 in City’s opening pair of home fixtures.

Both sides enjoyed wins in Friday’s series – the Blues overcoming Wexford 2-1 and City beating Cobh Ramblers 2-0 – but this first duel of four is vital in a campaign where only one team gains automatic promotion to the Premier Division.

“Turner’s Cross is always a good place to go; we know the ground will be packed and that’s what we want to be playing in,” said Morris, whose team are three points ahead of Cork and Galway United at the summit.

“We’re unbeaten and top of the table but there has been some frustration. We can be better in possession and need to convert more of the chances we’re creating.”

Colin Healy has returned from his brief spell of leave but will remain in the stand, rather than the bench, allowing his deputy Richie Holland to continue giving the orders.

“I was back for the Cobh game on Friday and will stay in the crowd for this one too,” said the Rebels boss. “That was our third clean sheet from the four opening games. Waterford will be a massive game but anybody can beat any team in this league. There’s a good buzz around the place and with good performances, the crowds will return. That makes the club stronger.”

A quad muscle knock forced Cian Coleman out of the fray on Friday and he will be assessed, while Dylan McGlade has not recovered from his knee injury. Richard Taylor (suspended) and Kilian Cantwell (injured) will be absent for Waterford.

Galway, behind Cork on goal difference, host Treaty United. The Limerick side had their second game in a row at Markets Field postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on Friday, played just twice so far. “Treaty are going to be there or thereabouts for promotion,” said Galway assistant manager Colin Fortune. Also in the First Division, both Athlone Town and Cobh Ramblers will be seeking their first win when they clash, as will Longford Town and Bray Wanderers at Bishopsgate.

In the Premier Division, Dundalk’s Robbie Benson is gunning to down champions Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park. “I have a lot of good memories scoring against Rovers,” said the midfield stalwart. “I haven’t scored since I’ve come back to Dundalk so this would be a good place to put that right."

With co-leaders St Patrick’s Athletic welcoming UCD and Derry City hosting fellow strugglers Drogheda United, Rovers will likely need something in Co Louth to maintain their place. Bohemians and Shelbourne do battle at Dalymount while all eyes will be on the state of the Showgrounds pitch when Sligo Rovers entertain neighbours Finn Harps.

Monday’s fixtures (all 7.45pm): Premier Division: Bohemians v Shelbourne, Derry City v Drogheda United, Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic v UCD, Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps.

First Division: Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers, Cork City v Waterford, Galway United v Treaty United, Longford Town v Bray Wanderers.