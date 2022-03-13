Havertz secures a Chelsea win but little sense of victory

Premier League: Chelsea 1 Newcastle Utd 0

WHATEVER their problems off the pitch, and they are considerable, Chelsea's players and staff are determined it should be business as usual and for Kai Havertz, that means scoring goals.

The German scored his sixth in the past seven games to decide this match, a beautiful strike in the final minute of a largely scrappy game between two clubs that have few friends outside their own fanbase.

Jorginho hit a long diagonal pass from the left, Havertz ran ahead of his marker and took the ball out of the sky with a delightful touch of his left boot. Before Martin Dubravka could react, the German poked the ball past him and sent the home supporters into raptures.

“The Havertz goal was exceptional goal and well-deserved,” said Thomas Tuchel afterwards. “We were a bit lucky because Newcastle were physical and made it hard to create chances. It took one quality pass, one quality run, and a quality finish to win it.”

It was a dramatic end to a game that looked like running out of steam and ending goalless.

It was said beforehand that no neutral wanted either side to win, such is the general distaste for their ownerships.

While the majority investors in Newcastle are Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Chelsea is still technically owned by Roman Abramovich, despite UK Government sanctions against the Russian billionaire that have plunged the club into chaos.

Both sets of supporters appear to be defiant and unapologetic over their controversial ownership, and it was evident from the chants that flew back and forth at Stamford Bridge.

Even before kickoff, Toon fans were singing “Chelsea go bankrupt everywhere they go” and “Mike Ashley, he's coming for you,” in reference to their former owner, for whom there is little love.

Chelsea fans responded with “Boris Johnson, he's coming for you,” suggesting perhaps in hope rather than expectation that Newcastle's controversial ownership may yet be sanctioned by the UK Government.

Eddie Howe refused to be drawn on off-field matters when it was put to him that the government that has funded his club had executed 81 people at the weekend. “I can only talk about football matters,” he said.

His biggest gripe was that Newcastle were not awarded a penalty early in the second half when Trevoh Chalobah wrestled Jacob Murphy to the ground, with replays showing the Chelsea defender pulling the winger's shirt repeatedly.

“I don't know how anyone can watch that and say it is not a penalty,” he said.

It was not the only controversial moment. Dan Burn was poleaxed by Havertz when the big defender took an elbow in the face before half-time. Referee David Coote decided it was worth only a yellow card.

That moment seemed to kick the game into life, although it took 75 minutes before Dubravka had to make a save, catching a straightforward header from Havertz.

Chelsea's keeper Edouard Mendy was hardly much busier except to tip away a long-range volley from Miguel Almiron shortly before half-time.

Timo Werner's touch let him down when Andreas Christensen sent him clear, and shortly afterwards the German strayed offside before Dubravka raced out to trip him.

With time running out, Havertz struck to seal victory for Chelsea and keep them in the running for a top four finish, although they could have points deducted if the club is forced into administration.

It was put to Tuchel that his club have been singled out when others have owners that also behave in a less than savoury way. “What can I say,” he responded. “I don't want to blame others or point a finger. It doesn't make our situation better.” But he did back calls to put more scrutiny on takeovers.

“In terms of the league and who controls clubs, maybe we need to ask questions about the process and not look away.” CHELSEA 4-3-3 Mendy 6; Chalobah 6, Christensen 7, Rudiger 6, Sarr 6; Kante 7 (Pulisic 78), Jorginho 7, Mount 7 (Kovacic 63); Ziyech 7, Havertz 8, Werner 6 (Lukaku 63)

NEWCASTLE 4-5-2 Dubravka 6; Lascelles 6, Schar 7, Burn 7, Targett 6; Manquillo 6 (Fraser 89), Longstaff 6, Guimaraes 6; Almiron 7 ((Saint Mazximin 69), Wood 6, Murphy 7 (Gayle 89).

Referee: David Coote 6/10