Emotional Yarmolenko puts West Ham back on track for Champions League

Premier League: West Ham 2 Aston Villa 1

Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko scored on his return as West Ham defeated a stubborn Aston Villa to continue their hunt for a Champions League place.

The win for David Moyes’ men means they move within two points of the Champions League places and above Arsenal into fifth place, as their quest for a top four finish continues.

The Hammers were unable to get through Steven Gerrard’s well-drilled Villa in the first half despite dominating large spells of the opening exchanges.

And it was Villa who almost took the lead nineteen minutes in. A lightning quick counterattack from the visitors allowed Jacob Ramsey to cut it back for Philippe Coutinho, but his deft flick was well blocked.

The quality in the first half was few and far to come by, as a wayward delivery from Cresswell drew the opening 45 minutes to an unsatisfactory close.

On 55 minutes, the visitors should have been ahead. A scramble in the West Ham penalty area led to Danny Ings firing a shot low into the left-hand corner, but Lukasz Fabianski was able to get a strong hand on it and divert the ball onto the post.

Moments later, the Hammers should have gone in front themselves, but Craig Dawson could only head over the bar from three yards out after Emiliano Martinez brilliantly stopped Kurt Zouma’s header.

Finally, with 20 minutes to go, West Ham got the breakthrough they deserved. Said Benrahma whipped a delightful cross to the foot of substitute Andriy Yarmolenko, who swivelled and fired passed Martinez to give the Hammers the lead. He was visibly emotional amid the celebrations.

Then with eight minutes left to play victory was sealed. Benrahma was played through after a powerful run from Declan Rice, the Algerian squaring it to Pablo Fornals to fire into the bottom-left corner and confirm the win for Moyes’ men.

But just as West Ham fans thought they had won the game comfortably, Villa got one back. Ramsey fired in from the edge of the penalty area to set up a nervy finish, but the Hammers held on for the win.

Victory sets the Hammers up well ahead of their crucial Europa League last-16 second leg against Spanish side Sevilla.

West Ham: Fabianski 8, Johnson 7, Dawson 7, Zouma 7, Cresswell (Fredericks, 57’) 7, Soucek 7, Rice 7, Lanzini 7, Fornals 7, Antonio (Yarmolenko, 52’) 6, Benrahma (Diop, 87’) 8.

Subs not used: Areola, Noble, Masuaku, Kral, Echezolachuku Oko-Flex, Perkins.

Aston Villa: Martínez 7, Cash 7, Chambers 6, Mings 6, Digne (Young, 10’) 6, McGinn 7, Douglas Luiz (Buendia, 79’) 6, J Ramsey 7, Coutinho 7, Ings (Bailey, 69’) 6, Watkins 6.

Subs not used: Olsen, Konsa, Sanson, Traore, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam

Referee: Jarred Gillett – 7