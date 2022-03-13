Diaz quickly delivering on his potential

THE possibility of Liverpool being forced to deal with life after Mohamed Salah was raised once again last week when Jurgen Klopp confirmed there had been no progress in talks about a new contract for the player whose current deal runs until the end of next season.

That, though, is for the longer term, and Klopp’s most immediate concern is whether Salah, 29, will be available for Wednesday’s visit to Arsenal for the latest stage of their pursuit of Manchester City after limping out of the Reds’ eighth successive league victory with a foot injury.

If Liverpool are to chase down Pep Guardiola’s side, they know they are likely to need a near flawless run-in and demonstrate they are capable of dealing with any obstacle put in their way. And while the absence of Salah would clearly be significant, the form of Lucas Diaz right now suggests the loss will not be as great as it would have been before the Colombian’s arrival at Anfield following a £37.5 million move in January.

Salah’s powers of recovery are such that the player has missed just three games due to illness and injury since joining Liverpool in 2017 so it would come as no surprise if the Egypt international, whose second half penalty took him to 20 Premier League goals for the season for the fourth time, was fit to face the Gunners.

Should he fail to recover, though, Klopp has every right to believe he has the forward options to soften the blow, particularly after Diaz again demonstrated how quickly he has settled into his new environment with a stand-out performance at Brighton that helped Klopp’s side turn a potentially tricky test into a routine win.

Diaz’s opening goal, a brave header from Joel Matip’s 19th minute through ball and delivered seconds before the winger was poleaxed by an ugly challenge by Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, put Klopp’s side in control and the South American’s ability to run beyond the Albion defence should have brought a second before Salah converted a 61st minute spot-kick after Yves Bissouma handled.

With Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino on the bench at the Amex Stadium, Klopp has an enviable range of forwards at his disposal during the final stage of the season. Alisson’s late save from Danny Welbeck ensured another clean sheet and while the odds may still favour City, who face Crystal Palace on Monday night, Liverpool’s challenge is getting stronger with every game.

Both sides have been here before and know the prize will go to the team that can shut out the surrounding noise and maintain concentration. “We’ve not really got much time to think about it, to be honest,” said Andy Robertson, the Reds left-back. “We are very good at getting mentally prepared for every single game as if it’s the most important, because it is, that’s the only one we can play today and forget about what’s coming next. It’s going to be an exciting run-in hopefully, we need to keep winning games, we are the chasing pack and we need to keep ticking off the games and hope obviously Manchester City drop points. We’ve still got a lot of games to go and we just need to keep ticking them off one by one.” Wednesday’s visit to north London will provide the latest examination of Liverpool’s title credentials.

Another victory and belief at Anfield will continue to grow.

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1) Sanchez 4; Lamptey 6, Veltman 5, Dunk 6, Cucurella 6; Alzate 5 (Lallana 46, 6; Gross 52, 6), Bissouma 5 (Welbeck 66, 6); March 6, Mac Allister 5, Trossard 6; Maupay 6.

Subs not used: Steele, Mwepu, Gross, Moder, Duffy, McGill, Leonard.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 6; Henderson 8 (Milner 86, 6), Fabinho 7, Keita 6 (Thiago 64, 6); Salah 7 (Jota 64, 6), Mane 6, Diaz 9.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas, Elliott.

Referee: Mike Dean 5