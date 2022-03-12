Brave Diaz dazzles as Liverpool keep pressure on City

Premier League: Brighton 0 Liverpool 2

LUIS Diaz’s bravery and Mohamed Salah’s accuracy from the penalty spot ensured Liverpool’s pursuit of Manchester City continues after an eighth successive league win kept Jurgen Klopp’s side on the heels of the leaders.

Diaz maintained his impressive start since his £37.5 million January move from Porto with a courageous first half header to set his side on course for a routine win that was capped by Salah’s 20th league goal of the season.

Victory moved Liverpool to within three points of City with Pep Guardiola’s side’s set to visit Crystal Palace on Monday, and the routine nature of the win ensured Klopp’s side had no need to exhaust their reserves ahead of Wednesday’s trip to face Arsenal.

For Brighton, this loss marked a fifth successive defeat and it could have been worse with keeper Robert Sanchez fortunate to escape a red card for a dangerous challenge as he attempted to prevent Diaz scoring.

This was by no means Liverpool at their best, but after dealing with a spirited opening from the home side, the Reds took control of the game, keeping Brighton at arms length and denying them the chance to work their way back in the game.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

The game’s decisive moment came in the 19th minute when Diaz’s bravery led to Liverpool taking the lead. Prior to that, Brighton had dominated possession and come close to establishing the lead when Neal Maupay’s skidding shot flew narrowly past the post but their threat faded after falling behind.

The breakthrough came when Joel Matip was allowed the time to deliver an excellent pass from deep towards Diaz who ran between the Albion centre-backs and head the ball past the onrushing Sanchez, who floored the forward with a dangerous high challenge. Referee Mike Dean opted for leniency and Var Stuart Attwell surprisingly agreed, with the keeper escaping with just a talking to.

Having taken the lead, Liverpool tightened their grip and they would have extended their advantage before the break had they shown a more ruthless cutting edge. The second goal did eventually come in the 59th minute when Yves Bissouma blocked Sadio Mane’s shot with a raised arm, and Salah, who had seen a deflected shot hit the bar moments earlier, drilled the resulting penalty down the middle of Sanchez’s goal.

From that point it was just a case of Liverpool seeing out the game with they did comfortably.

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Sanchez 4; Lamptey 6, Veltman 5, Dunk 6, Cucurella 6; Alzate 5 (Lallana 46, 6; Gross 52, 6), Bissouma 5 (Welbeck 66, 6); March 6, Mac Allister 5, Trossard 6; Maupay 6.

Subs not used: Steele, Mwepu, Gross, Moder, Duffy, McGill, Leonard.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 6; Henderson 8 (Milner 86, 6), Fabinho 7, Keita 6 (Thiago 64, 6); Salah 7 (Jota 64, 6), Mane 6, Diaz 8.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas, Elliott.

Referee: Mike Dean 5