Sligo extend fine start to campaign with victory over Drogheda

Drogheda United 0 Sligo Rovers 3

Sligo Rovers extended their unbeaten run at the start of the new Premier Division season to four games as a flurry of first half goals put hapless Drogheda United to the sword at Head In The Game Park.

Lewis Banks, Jordan Hamilton and Will Fitzgerald all got off the mark for the campaign with strikes that condemned Drogheda to a second home defeat in four outings. The result leaves the Bit O’Red in second place in the early league table.

After racing into a three-goal half time lead against UCD last week, Drogheda were on the receiving end of an efficient show in front this week. Few inside the ground could have argued with the half time score given Sligo’s dominance.

Right back Lewis Banks put the visitors in front early on. His header found the net when Will Fitzgerald's corner was flicked on in his direction. Debutant goalkeeper Sam Long, on-loan from Lincoln City, denied Karl O’Sullivan soon after but he couldn’t stop Sligo from extending their lead.

New Zealand striker Max Mata crossed for former Canada striker Jordan Hamilton to head in his first goal for the club. 15 minutes later, Fitzgerald produced the game’s most memorable moment. Strike partners Mata and Hamilton combined to set the close season signing away on the left.

He reached the edge of the area before unleashing a thunderbolt that left Long well-beaten.

James Clarke did strike the post in response, but it was a missed opportunity moments after the restart that the Drogs were left to rue. Referee Paul McLaughlin pointed to the spot when Garry Buckley handled.

Georgie Poynton’s penalty was off-target and Drogheda’s woes on a night to forget were compounded. Dayle Rooney shot over in the second half with the home team’s most clear-cut opportunity to notch a consolation.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Long; Roughan, Hughes, Massey; Poynton, Deegan, Clarke (Rooney, 46), Weir (Cowan, 46); Markey (Nugent, 46); Foley (Grimes, 73), Williams (Cailloce, 89).

SLIGO ROVERS: Brush; Banks, Buckley (Blaney, 59), Pijnaker, Kirk; McDonnell (Cawley, 79), Morahan; Fitzgerald, O’Sullivan (Byrne, 79); Hamilton (Keogh, 66), Mata (Keena, 66).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal)