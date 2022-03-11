Waterford claim victory but pushed all the way by Wexford

South-east spoils go the way of the Blues at the RSC
Waterford claim victory but pushed all the way by Wexford

Phoenix Patterson of Waterford, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Wexford at RSC in Waterford. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 23:00
Adrian Flanagan

Waterford FC 2 Wexford 1

Waterford held on by the skin of their teeth to return to winning ways in the SSE Airtricity First Division after they were put to the pin of their collar by a battling Wexford FC at the RSC as the Blues remain unbeaten and top of the league pile.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when they were awarded a penalty by eagled-eyed referee Declan Toland on seven minutes when he judged Dinny Corcoran to have handled a Junior Quitirna right-wing corner kick, and Quitirna dispatched his spot kick past Paul Hunt for his fourth league goal of the season.

Wexford drew level on 29 minutes when Waterford defender Eddie Nolan clipped the attacking Conor Davis a couple of yards outside the penalty area centre of the goal, and Conor Crowley stepped over the dead ball to beat Murphy with a well struck right-footed strike that found the bottom right-corner of the net.

The hosts regained the lead on 34 minutes. Phoenix Patterson worked the ball well down the right to slip it inside for Jeremie Milambo, who saw his mishit effort fall at the feet of the Patterson, and he beat Hunt with left-footed finish.

Wexford should have levelled on 80 minutes when Thomas Considine, who looked certain to score, but the substitute somehow struck the underside of the crossbar with a header from a yard out, before the impressive Dobbs set up Dinny Corcoran five minutes from time, but with Murphy beaten, his effort went wide.

WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy, Darragh Power, George Forrest, Eddie Nolan, Jeremie Milambo, Anthony Wordsworth, Shane Griffin, Roland Idowu (Yassine En-Neyah ’66), Phoenix Patterson, Junior Quitirna (Niall O’Keeffe ’83), Louis Britton.

WEXFORD FC: Paul Hunt, Aidan Friel (Thomas Considine ’79), Lorcan Fitzgerald, Conor Crowley (Joe Manley ’85), Len O’Sullivan, Dinny Corcoran, Adam Wells, Conor Davis (Evan Farrell ’85), Paul Cleary, Aaron Dobbs, Harry Groome (Conor Barry ’67).

Referee: Declan Toland (Roscommon).

