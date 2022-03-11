Rory Gaffney goal claims derby joy for Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers 1 Bohemians 0

Rory Gaffney’s strike midway through the first half saw Shamrock Rovers to a priceless Dublin Derby win as they returned to a share of first place.

The striker showed good instincts to capitalise on a deflection from Ronan Finn’s cutback and blast past an exposed James Talbot.

In front of a sold-out Tallaght Stadium, an electric atmosphere in the stands was the highlight of a tense night for both teams.

There was little for either side to shout about early doors other, with the only real opening early on seeing Gaffney go close.

He outmuscled Ciaran Kelly after racing onto a Sean Hoare pass, and from a tight angle he could only clip the ball over Talbot and across the goalmouth.

Bohs’ first effort arrived courtesy of Jordan Flores - who has had some success in this stadium during his Dundalk days - from a sloppy Roberto Lopes pass.

The midfielder’s eyes must have lit up as space opened up for a shot from 30 yards, but he sent his effort high over the bar and into the Rovers fans in the South Stand.

Gaffney sliced another shot across the goal-face, while Stephen Mallon brought out a first save in Alan Mannus with a back-post header.

Within a minute, Rovers took the lead as Kelly was caught in possession by Graham Burke, and Finn’s cutback sat up fortuitously for Gaffney to drive home.

It could have been another from the restart as another Finn ball in from wide right was spilled by the keeper, but this time there was no Rovers man in position to benefit.

Two chances in quick success for Twardek and Ryan Cassidy, the on-loan Watford striker, but neither could find the target from close range.

Talbot pulled off a super stop to deny Gaffney a second as Dylan Watts’ deflected shot fell perfectly for the striker, but the keeper managed to tip his header onto the post.

Bohs looked to have a legitimate gripe late in the half as Dawson Devoy’s super pass put in Twardek and, having got goalside of Lee Grace, looked to be pulled down. No penalty.

Devoy tested Alan Mannus with a shot from distance after the break before a Mallon cross looped onto the top of the bar.

Bohs almost profited from a loose Lopes header and Twardek looked set to beat Mannus but Barry Cotter, on for the injured Finn, threw himself in the way to deny a certain goal.

That proved to be Bohs’ best chance as the game petered out, though another ex-Bohs man, Danny Mandroiu, twice went close late on.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn (Barry Cotter 70), Gary O’Neill, Dylan Watts, Andy Lyons; Graham Burke (Danny Mandroiu 70), Jack Byrne (Richie Towell 77), Rory Gaffney (Aaron Greene 67).

Bohemians: James Talbot; Rory Feely, Grant Horton, Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson; Dawson Devoy, Jordan Flores (Jordan Doherty 77), Ali Coote; Kris Twardek, Stephen Mallon (Jamie Mullins 82), Ryan Cassidy (Liam Burt 64).

Referee: Ron Hennessy (Limerick).