How Ireland's road to Euro 24 could take shape

There’s World Cup play-offs, the tournament itself, and Nations League in between, to fill this year’s international calendar but the FAI’s sights are trained beyond to the prize of Euro 2024.

That much was clear during Thursday’s official announcement of Stephen Kenny’s contract extension.

Whatever allowances have been afforded to the manager during his mixed first 18 months, none will be left for failing to feature among the 23 nations joining automatically qualified hosts Germany.

So, how is the road looking towards replicating the heroics of 1988, when Ireland first qualified for a major tournament – a Euros a third the size of the current guise?

The degree of rockiness could be dictated by how Ireland perform in their six Nations League games against Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia across June and September.

Here’s some of the detail of what’s ahead.

The draw for the Euro qualifying series is scheduled for October 9 at Frankfurt's Festhalle exhibition centre.

Uefa have delayed confirming the format until June, but based on the last showpiece in 2020 - deferred by 12 months due to Covid-19 - certain presumptions can be derived.

From the 54 likely participants, we can expect 10 groups at the draw, each with five or six nations operating a schedule from March to November 2023.

The top two in each group advance directly to the tournament, with the lineup completed in March 2024 following the play-offs for the Nations League. There will be three places, one less than 2020, on offer from that backdoor route.

Before delving into the permutations of the Uefa Nations League, best to look at the front door avenue into the finals.

Ireland’s seeding could be critical.

All things being equal again, and Uefa don’t try reinvent the wheel, the pots for the Euro draw will be determined by how teams perform in the Nations League.

The 16 teams in League A of the UNL, minus hosts Germany, will be divided by the top 10 finishers securing top seeds in Pot A and the remaining five the leading second seeds in half of the groups.

Ireland are attempting to be among the other half of second seeds.

Cycles of qualification campaigns have taught us that the higher the seeds Ireland are, the better chance of avoiding big guns – and the better opportunity of securing the necessary top-two finish.

For example, during the last Euros draw, held in Dublin, third-seeds Ireland would have faced both Germany and Netherlands only for a change prompted by their co-hosting rights.

That mammoth task was instead switched to Northern Ireland, much to the annoyance of Michael O’Neill.

For Ireland’s desire of becoming a second seed to be achieved this time, it’ll take either topping UNL group B1 or securing the best runners-up berth across the four sub-groups. Kenny had set out his ambition of winning the group prior to discovering his opponents in December’s draw.

Here is sample breakdown of the pots based upon the last Euros

Poland or Switzerland would represent the best option from Pot 1 but there isn’t much material difference in terms of quality between Pot 2 and Pot 3.

For instance, on current form, Ireland would much prefer to face an Iceland side in freefall than Serbia, whose superiority was evident at the Aviva Stadium in September. They’d probably take Finland in Pot 2 over Scotland in Pot 3 too, while Croatia and Wales are naturally struggling to replace their ageing spine.

Should that tilt fail, then there’s always the Nations League liferaft, albeit the contentious conduit series might not be as generous to Ireland as before.

Martin O’Neill signing off on his Ireland tenure by presiding over a bottom-of-the-table finish in 2018 still didn’t eliminate Ireland from the subsequent playoff semi-final that the team, under Kenny, lost on penalties to Slovakia in October 2019.

If Ireland are to pocket that fall-back diversion in advance of the Euro qualifiers this time next year, then second place, or a decent third, finish is essential in this year’s instalment. Uefa’s rejigging of Leagues A and B into 16-nation constructs isn’t kind to Ireland in that regard.

Various journeys but only one destination.

Potential Pots for Euro 2024 draw (subject to change in September after Uefa Nations League completes):

Pot 1: France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Netherlands, Denmark, England, Poland, Switzerland.

Pot 2: Croatia, Wales, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland, Finland.

Pot 3: Norway, Scotland, Russia, Israel, Romania, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania.

Pot 4: Armenia, Turkey, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Greece, Belarus, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Lithuania.

Pot 5: Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Cyprus, Liechtenstein, Malta, Kazakhstan.

Pot 6: Estonia, Latvia, San Marino, Andorra.