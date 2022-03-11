First Republic of Ireland call up for Tom Hill

Liverpool’s Tom Hill has received his first Republic of Ireland call-up, named in U20 squad to face an Ireland international amateur selection in a friendly on March 22 at Home Farm (7.30pm)
U21 manager Jim Crawford will lead the U20 group, using the friendly as a chance to take a closer look at 2002-born players who are eligible for the next U21 European Championship Qualification campaign.
Last season’s U19 group saw their European Championship campaign cancelled due to Covid-19.
U21 eligible goalkeepers David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic) and David Harrington (Cork City) will play some part in the match and Crawford has confirmed a number of U20s will join the U21 squad for training ahead of their vital European Championship Qualifier with Sweden in Borås on March 29.
Liverpool-born midfielder Hill made his first-team debut against Aston Villa in a Carabao Cup tie in December 2019.
St Patrick’s Athletic winger Darragh Burns has switched allegiance from Northern Ireland.
Crawford names his U21s squad on Tuesday.
Speaking about the U20s selection, Crawford said: "I'm delighted to have this group of players join us for a camp – it will be a tough game against tough opposition. It gives us an opportunity to have a look at 2002-born players who haven't had the chance to wear the Ireland jersey since 2019. That's a long time in football, so it's important we get this group in as we look at options for the next Under-21s qualification campaign."
David Harrington (Cork City), David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic); Zak Delaney (Bath City, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), James Furlong (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nico Jones (Brentford), Harvey Neville (Inter Miami), Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal), Conor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Timi Sobowale (Wigan Athletic); Tom Hill (Liverpool), Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion), Killian Philips (Crystal Palace), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Kian Leavy (Reading), Flynn Clarke (Norwich City); Darragh Burns (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Tom Cannon (Everton), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United), Deji Sotona (Brentford).