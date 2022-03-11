Adam O’Reilly channels Roy Keane at heart of Saints’ midfield

Adam O’Reilly couldn’t help but become nostalgic when the red jersey numbered 16 became available on his first day at St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Cork native, who turns 21 in May, was only a toddler when Roy Keane was completing his epic career, but the impression made by his fellow Leesider has been engrained into O’Reilly.

It made for an easy choice then when the swashbuckling midfielder joined the FAI Cup holders on loan from Preston North End in January.

“I had the option of becoming the club’s No 7 shirt but I said to the kitman, ‘Do you know what, Roy Keane is from Cork so I’ll take Roy’s number.’ That was the main reason behind it and I’ll stick with it.

“Roy was one of the main heroes growing up. Frank Lampard was another because my dad (Kieran) is a massive Chelsea supporter but Keane was my main one, being such a local Cork lad.

“I like to play my game off him, with a lot of energy in getting up and down the pitch. I can defend as well as attack, which helps me a lot, but one of my main objectives this season is to score as many goals as possible. Goals win games and that’s what people look at.”

O’Reilly fitted right into the Saints team on his first start last week, keeping the Shamrock Rovers midfield quiet in a statement win over the three-in-a-row-chasing champions.

He’s at Inchicore till the summer at least, which will be exactly a year before his contract expires, but it’s the latest component of sampling the real side of football. Tonight’s trip to Finn Harps will offer further education.