Winger Stephen Bradley making a name for himself at Dundalk

From the moment he was heading to the League of Ireland, Steven Bradley realised he’d have to mark himself out as his own man.

The winger’s namesake is prominent on the domestic scene for spearheading Shamrock Rovers’ return to kingpins of Irish football.

Progress is measured in a different currency for the Scot, who turns 20 on St Patrick’s Day, and bagging four goals in his opening three games since arriving on loan from Hibernian is a good start.

“One of the physios at Hibs is Irish and he told me about the Stephen Bradley at Shamrock Rovers,” explained the teen. “We were laughing about it when he texted me last week and there seems to be a lot of stuff on social media about us having the same name.”

Despite his tender years, the version with the ‘V’ in his first name is enjoying a renaissance in his career. Released by Rangers at 15, disillusionment set in. “I went back to play with my mates with the local boys club, Rossvale,” said the Glaswegian.

“You feel a bit, I wouldn’t say embarrassed — that you’re not good enough really. Going into school, it knocked my confidence. I wondered if a football career was what I really wanted.

“But while I was upset, seeing my mates coming into school having a laugh and a joke from playing with the boys club, it was a way to get back enjoying the game. I got a move to Queens Park, made my debut at 16 before Hibs came in to sign me.”

Although Bradley was thrown in against Celtic at Parkhead in January, it was only a temporary sample. Shaun Maloney has a plan laid out for the tyro over his new three-year contract, the first aspect being in Co Louth.

Ahead of tonight’s trip to a Shelbourne side managed by Damien Duff, the newcomer is pleased at his early impact. “Damien Duff’s playing career was before my time but Messi is the winger I look up to. Neymar too and Riyad Mahrez. He plays on the right and he’s left footed like me. He always likes to come in and he scores goals and creates chances. I think we’ve got the same kind of physique.”