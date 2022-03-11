Murphy predicts derby ‘spice’ in front of packed Turner’s Cross

Another bumper crowd is expected at Turner’s Cross tonight as Cork City face Cobh Ramblers in their first of two Munster derbies in four days.

City haven’t won since their 6-0 mauling at Bray Wanderers on the opening night, losing at home to Galway United and drawing a blank last Saturday at Longford Town.

For Cobh, victory at the Cross would be their first of the season, having lost to Wexford and drawn with Treaty United last week.

Rams boss Darren Murphy is predicting a spicy affair, with the weight of expectation abounding in a stadium that housed close to 5,000 fans last time out a fortnight ago.

“The pressure is probably more on the other side, given what their fans expect,” he said.

“It’s a derby and there’s always that extra bit of bite there. We want our lads to go out there and show their ability, show what they’re made of. We’ve done our homework and know what we’ll have to do.

“It’s a chance to impress on a big stage. We saw the crowds at matches last week and the demand is there to watch this level of football.

“People know the talent that’s on show and want to watch these games.” Murphy will have Breandán Frahill back after the defender served a one-game suspension but Sean Barron and Pierce Phillips are doubtful with knocks. Waterford native Darryl Walsh will remain sidelined for a number of weeks.

Confirmation that Dylan McGlade sustained a torn medial ligament against Galway is a major blow for City, given his hat-trick at Bray indicated his importance to the promotion charge.

Early leaders Waterford, who host second placed Wexford on Friday, are due to the Cross on Monday.

“It’s great to have a double header at Turner’s Cross,” said Richie Holland, taking care of managerial affairs while Colin Healy is on leave.

“There’s always a bit of needle in the Cork derby games against Cobh but we’ll be ready. We’re hoping for another big crowd on Friday, as there usually is for games like this.”

It could be a big night for the Kargbo family. Issa will almost certainly start for Cobh and could end up in direct combat with his twin brother Uniss if he’s granted involvement by Holland.

Friday’s First Division fixtures: Bray Wanderers v Galway United, Cork City v Cobh Ramblers, Treaty United v Longford Town, Waterford v Wexford (all 7.45pm).