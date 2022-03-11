UCD and Derry City postponed due to waterlogged pitch

A number of other pitch inspections have taken place across Friday’s League of Ireland schedule and the conditions will be monitored ahead of the kick-offs from 7.45pm.
Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 12:09
John Fallon

The meeting of UCD and Derry City is the first League of Ireland fixture to fall victim to the weather today as the Belfield Bowl has been deemed unplayable due to a waterlogged pitch.

The pitch at Finn Park has passed a 11.30am pitch inspection ahead of St Patrick Athletic’s visit to Harps.

In the First Division, Treaty United’s match against Longford Town is on, as it stands, after the referee gave the green light following a 10am pitch inspection. The first game of the season at Markets Field two weeks ago, between Treaty and Athlone Town, was postponed after heavy rain

Friday’s schedule: Premier Division: Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, Shelbourne v Dundalk, UCD v Derry City – OFF (all 7.45pm). Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic, Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians (both 8pm).

First Division: Bray Wanderers v Galway United, Cork City v Cobh Ramblers, Treaty United v Longford Town, Waterford v Wexford (all 7.45pm).

