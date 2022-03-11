New Ireland '40 shades' soccer jersey a lot like an Ireland rugby jersey

The FAI has released another new Ireland kit, to mixed initial reaction from punters.

Hot on the heels of the new orange kit released late last year comes a new Umbro home kit for the men's and women's national teams.

There's a mix of greens in this one, explained evocatively, in time-honoured breathless fashion, in the Umbro marketing material: "The strip aims to capture the emotive feeling that the Irish diaspora feels when they get their first sight of home soil flying back into Ireland. The world-famous 40 shades of green, the unsystematic shapes and varying sizes of the fields of our homeland are the focal parts in the jerseys’ design."

The kit will be worn for the first time by Stephen Kenny’s senior men’s team at home to Belgium in the Republic of Ireland’s official centenary game on March 26th. A women's-specific fit will be available with the WNT set to wear it against Sweden on April 12th.

The women's kit will carry the Sky sponsor's logo, with the men yet to attract a backer.

The sales pitch continues: "The 2022 Republic of Ireland Home kit incorporates a modern aesthetic based on something as old as time, Ireland’s iconic landscape. Multiple shades of green are used to create the “field” effect and the kit has been engineered using a lightweight performance polyester.

"The sleeve ends look white from the front and orange from the back creating a bold tricolour of national identity. Predominantly classic white shorts with green and orange detailing trim complement the jersey and green socks complete the look."

The reaction from fans on social media has been lukewarm so far, with some noting that this mightn't be the best time to release gear that looks a little like battle fatigues.

While others are profoundly concerned it looks like an Ireland rugby jersey.