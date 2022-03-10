Coutinho helps sink poor Leeds as Bamford returns

Leeds 0

Aston Villa 3

They serenaded Marcelo Bielsa from the Elland Road stands but the Leeds players took the tribute rather too far by defending against Aston Villa in the same woeful way which had brought about the South American's downfall.

In contrast to the Bielsa love-in, his successor Jesse Marsch arrived to a distinctly low-key welcome, and the American clearly has his work cut out to shore-up his new side after defeat in his first two games.

Philippe Coutinho was the grateful beneficiary of more shoddy work at the back, to help secure a third win in the last four on the road for Steven Gerrard's side to strengthen their claims for a top-10 finish.

For the first time in 1,404 days there wasn't a bucket in the home technical area on a night when the only positive following a club record-equalling sixth consecutive loss proved to be defeats for fellow basement dwellers Norwich and Watford.

Patrick Bamford looked predictably rusty as he made a welcome return from the bench and Leeds must hope the fit-again forward can provide the goals needed in the scrap for survival. Just two points clear of the drop zone, they appear in growing danger unless they can quickly arrest a slump which has left them without a home win since early January.

They fell behind to the first serious threat on goal from either side. Lucas Digne's centre from the left was allowed to run across the area for Matty Cash to return the ball from the right to find Coutinho, who beat Illan Meslier from a dozen yards courtesy of a deflection off the outstretched leg of defender Pascal Struijk.

Meslier spent the rest of the half keeping his side in it, clawing away a cheeky near-post Douglas Luiz free-kick before diverting out John McGinn's low angled drive which was destined for the bottom corner.

Leeds were enjoying their best spell of the contest following the introduction of Joe Gelhardt and Bamford when Villa caught them with a sucker punch to double their advantage just after the hour.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard celebrates victory with John McGinn at the final whistle at Elland Road. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Cash was rewarded for his willingness to get forward at every opportunity, as the full-back was given time and space at the far post to collect a raking Danny Ings centre, before cutting inside to beat Meslier.

Calum Chambers curled home a sublime third from 20 yards after more Leeds defensive frailty from a routine free-kick into the area to ensure Villa coasted to back-to-back away league wins.

LEEDS (4-2-3-1): I Meslier 5; Dallas 5, Ayling 5, Struijk 3, Firpo 3; Forshaw 3 (Klich 67, 3), Koch 3; Raphinha 4, Rodrigo 3 (J Gelhardt 46, 5), Harrison 4 (Bamford 59, 4); James 4.

ASTON VILLA (4-3-1-2): Martinez 7; Cash 8, Chambers 8, Mings 7, Digne 7; McGinn 7, Luiz 7 (Young 87, 6), Ramsey 6; Coutinho 7 (Buendio 77, 6); Ings 6 (Sanson 72, 5), Watkins 6.

Referee: S Hooper 6