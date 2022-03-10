Stephen Kenny: 'We're not looking to overly experiment anymore'

It can’t help but feel bizarre to say it 18 months after the first of his 20 games in charge, but there was an undeniable sense yesterday of a man opening a new book and starting afresh as Stephen Kenny sat alongside FAI CEO Jonathan Hill to reflect on his newly-minted contract.

That won’t go down well with those who believe the former Dundalk boss has been given far too much slack and not enough flak since succeeding Mick McCarthy but the flip side is that there can be no more asterisks beside the results, or the manager's performance, from here on in.

If the scoreboard wasn’t always the ultimate barometer through a turbulent yet transformative period of time that will long stand as unprecedented in the long and colourful annals of the Boys In Green then it certainly will be now. The ground beneath his feet is as secure as it may ever be.

This has to be his team's time and, in fairness, he admits as much.

Covid’s suffocating grip has weakened and, if uncertainties remain in terms of an assistant coach to replace the departed Anthony Barry and the situation with their Nations League games against Ukraine, then the seas have calmed appreciably around a project that should in theory be poised to make its own waves.

“We've rebuilt the team so we're not looking forward to overly experiment anymore,” Kenny said when sharing his dream of taking an Irish side to Germany, where our history in major tournaments began in 1988, for the next Euros in two years’ time. This is his team, playing in more normal times with the renewed backing of his employers.

In all, 15 players have been handed debuts on his watch. Other sweeping changes have been made, tactically and culturally, and a team for too long disconnected from its fanbase has been embraced once again by the public with season ticket sales at a record high despite the absence this calendar year of any European or World qualifiers.

What change there is now will be limited to the incremental. A new player here, a tweak to the formation there. Festy Ebosele was mentioned as one likely newcomer thanks to his form with Derby County, although the likelihood is that he will be staying with the U21s rather than the senior panel for now.

“He's quicker than Chiedozie (Ogbene),” said Kenny who likes nothing better than extolling a player’s virtues. “He's rapid. He frightens defenders and I couldn't have thought in November that he could be in contention in March. It can change dramatically like that, other players playing well who can excel.”

None of this change happens in isolation. There will be no free hand. Opposing teams will no doubt look at Ireland differently, even if the top sides will hardly rewrite their code to account for that. Kenny’s Ireland, a side that couldn’t buy a goal or a win for so long, has now lost one game in their last ten but there is more required.

The Republic looked happier on the road than in Dublin long before the current management took over and there was an acceptance from Kenny that results in the Aviva Stadium need to improve if progress is to measured in the hard currency of qualifications.

The suggestion that a Plan B - for days when Ireland aren't offered the sort of freedom Portugal allowed in the Algarve but face sides that front up in a more sheltered pose - might be required met with less favour.

“It’s not (a case of) against a (certain) defence: do we need a big man for crosses? We just need to get better at what we’re doing. We had flaws in our attacking play against Azerbaijan and against Luxembourg. I hear what you’re saying.

“Some of our attacking play in Serbia and in Portugal was exceptional but we’ve also shown against Azerbaijan away, getting three, or Qatar getting four, we can play against defences like that. It’s about getting the balance in attack as well, that the players complement each other.”

The Nations League doesn't yet grab the attention like a traditional qualifying campaign but it is almost every bit as important. Ireland have yet to win a game in the competition after ten attempts but finish second in a B1 group also containing Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia and they will be unlucky not to earn a play-off spot for the Euros there and then.

Kenny’s stated aim is to win “every game” in their pool now that the squad is settled. Do that and the added reward would be to kick off the next Nations League campaign in the company of the continent’s heaviest hitters in the top tier.

“It would be amazing,” he said, though friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania are first up later this month, by which time he may have Barry's assistant in place.

Even those who retain doubts about the current manager can’t deny that he has been relentlessly optimistic since day one. But even he must have had moments when he wondered if another contract could ever emerge from the deepest recesses of those dark first 12 months on the job when the height of any Irish goals was just finding the net.

“It's not something I was focusing on, that I had to get results to get a new deal. I was very determined to stay as manager of Ireland as it's a huge privilege. It's the highest honour you can have. It's not something you want to let go easily.”