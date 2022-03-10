Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea happy to 'sweat it out' after win over Norwich 

Norwich 1 Chelsea 3

Jon West

The Frozen Abramovich era began with a victory that was not quite business as usual for a club that suddenly finds itself unable to do any.

Yesterday morning the UK government gave Chelsea a 'special licence' to operate under restrictions off the field; last night Norwich overcame a dismal start to give them a hard time on it.

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Mason Mount saw Thomas Tuchel's side stroll to a 2-0 lead within 14 minutes but it was a different story in the second-half. Teemu Pukki's 68th-minute penalty teed up hopes of a Canaries comeback but Kai Havertz stoppage-time clincher put paid to that.

Tuchel sounded cheery before kick-off, describing the sanctioning of Russian owner Roman Abramovich as "a lot of noise", which as understatements go was one of the best.

"We can’t influence it, we didn’t cause the situation," he added. "At the moment it seems business, football-wise, is more or less protected, but let’s see - it can change tomorrow."

Afterwards, he admitted he had some worries his players would be affected. "It would be a lie if I said I had no doubts but there is also a lot of trust. It is big news. It is huge and has a huge impact of course so it is the subject of talk. We cannot influence it so we allowed ourselves to enjoy it. We have the privilege to play and sometimes it's good to sweat it out."

Scorer Mount said: "There's a lot going on. Us as professionals we have to focus on our game. We have to let that try and speak and we did that."

Chelsea played in their usual shirts despite sponsor Three pulling out before kick-off; there hadn't been time to get any blanks.

Missing from Carrow Road however were Ukraine flags in the home areas - Norwich had told supporters not to bring any. Chelsea fans sang Abramovich's name in the first minute. "You've lost it all!" was the Canary riposte.

The music was then interrupted by a goal as Norwich reminded everyone why they are bottom of the Premier League. Mount swung a corner into the six-yard box for Chalobah to out-jump Josh Sargent and nod home. The game was not yet three minutes old.

Tim Krul had to block Havertz's deflected effort with his legs straight after and batted away another effort by the German in the 13th minute before Mount doubled the lead seconds later Havertz was the creator, setting up the England man for a lofted finish once Ozan Kabak had been eluded by a single, simple touch.

Christoph Zimmermann marked his first Premier League game since July 2020 by launching a long-range reply at Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy but Norwich were relieved when Mount sliced over at the other end.

Saul Niguez headed at Krul from a corner after more free ranging by Havertz before Mateo Kovacic fired another chance wide shortly before the break.

The half-time introduction of Milot Rashica perked Norwich up at long last, as did a 70-yard Max Aarons charge down the right. Chelsea finally looked flustered.

Suddenly Norwich were back in the game. Chalobah clearly stuck out an arm to block Pierre Lees-Melou's cross although it took a VAR recommendation for Martin Atkinson to trot to the monitor and award it. Pukki sent Mendy the wrong way from the spot after the latter had been booked for timewasting.

Could the Canaries complete a remarkable comeback? Kenny McLean went close straight after but Havertz had the last word by accepting substitute N'Golo Kante's pass in the box and lifting the ball beyond Krul.

NORWICH (3-5-2): Krul 7; Zimmermann 5 (Rupp 46, 5), Hanley 6, Kabak 5; Aarons 7, Lees-Melou 7, Normann 6 (Rashica 46, 8), McLean 6, Williams 6; Sargent 5 (Rowe 84, 5), Pukki 7.

CHELSEA: (3-4-3): Mendy 7; Chalobah 6, Silva 7, Christensen 7; Azpilicueta 7 (Loftus-Cheek 46, 5), Jorginho 6, Kovacic 6 (Kante 85, 6), Saul 7; Mount 7, Havertz 8, Werner 5 (Lukaku 84, 4).

Referee: Martin Atkinson 5