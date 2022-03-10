Chelsea sale on hold as Roman Abramovich has assets frozen by UK government

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK for his links to Vladimir Putin as the Government pressures Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Mr Abramovich was hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday after ministers came under sustained pressure to target him.
The Government document says he has had a "close relationship for decades" with the Russian President.
"This association has included obtaining a financial benefit or other material benefit from Putin and the Government of Russia," it says.
The move effectively bars the sale of Chelsea which was put on the market at the beginning of March.
However, UK culture secretary Nadine Dorries has confirmed that Chelsea will be issued with a “special license” that will allow the Premier League club to complete its upcoming fixtures and for “staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches”.