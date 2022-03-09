Brilliant Benzema triggers epic PSG meltdown

Champions League: Real Madrid 3 PSG 1 (3-2 on agg)

A NIGHT that initially appeared to scripted for Kylian Mbappe ended up being all about Karim Benzema who struck a second half hat-trick to complete a stunning Real Madrid comeback and send the La Liga side into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Mbappe had scored the only goal of the first leg and the Paris Saint Germain forward’s first half display, capped by the 39th minute opening goal, only served to underline why he is a target for Real this summer. Benzema, though, was not to be overshadowed, drawing his side level on the night before taking advantage as PSG unravelled alarming by scoring two goals in two minutes to completely shift the balance of the tie.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side can now look forward to the last eight while for Mauricio Pochettino and his players, the inquest will begin into the second half meltdown that cost them chance to progress and ensured success in the competition continues to elude them.

Momentum shifted in the 61st minute when Benzema took advantage after a mistake by PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The striker added a second in the 76th minute and then added his third just 12 seconds after the restart. From that moment, there was little chance Pochettino’s side would regain their composure and find their way back into a remarkable tie.

Ancelotti’s side wasted no time attempting to impose themselves on the game, yet while Real quickly established a territorial advantage, PSG wasted little time demonstrating their ability to open up the La Liga on the counter-attack in a manner that would eventually lead to them taking control of the game before the break. Mbappe served notice of his threat by twice drawing Thibaut Courtois into action inside the opening 13 minutes.

The warning signs were there for the Spaniards. The question was whether they were capable of cutting the supply line to Mbappe who appeared to be too quick and too strong for the home defence to.

The answer was no, with Mbappe adding to his first leg goal six minutes before the interval, and shortly after the forward had had an effort ruled out for offside. But Real could also reflect on the fact they had opportunities of their own to level the aggregate score with Benzema threatening to match the efforts of his countryman.

It took a fingertip save from Donnarumma to prevent the Real Madrid’s curling shot creeping inside the far post after a strong forward run by Luka Modric was halted by Messi. And Benzema was guilty of wasting two good headed opportunities immediately before PSG went ahead.

Chances were being created with increasing regularity at both ends and Mbappe was convinced he had put his side ahead when he beat Courtois at the keeper’s near post only for provider Nuno Mendes to have drifted offside in the build-up.

That was another warning for Real, and in particular the Belgium keeper. It went unheeded, though, when Mbappe was sent clear by a superb first time pass from Neymar delivered from deep in the PSG half. David Alaba, the home defender, attempted to hold up Mbappe’s forward run, but Courtois left enough space at his near post to allow the striker to find the net with a fierce right foot shot from the edge of the box.

The challenge for Ancelotti’s side was to find a way to negate the visitors’s evident threat on the counter-attack while finding a way to establish a foothold in a tie that was slipping away from them.

There was certainly an urgency to their efforts after the break while Pochettino’s side appeared unable to shut down a game that became increasingly open as both teams traded blows. The contest might have been over had Mbappe not had another effort ruled out after straying offside before beating Courtois with an outrageous dummy.

Instead, it was blown wide open when Donnarumma gifted the home side a route back into the game in the 61st minite. The keeper was slow to release the ball when pressured by Benzema deep inside his penalty area, eventually playing a half-hit clearance across the face of goal. Vinicius pounced on the loose ball and played back for Benzema to finish from eight yards out.

The equaliser lifted Real while PSG suddenly appeared gripped by nerves at the back. Modric was the architect of the second, starting a break from deep in side his own half and supporting teh attack before playing a superb pass for Benzema who finished ruthlessly.

Then seconds after the restart, PSG again squandered possession and Benzema added his third with a first time effort.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois 6; Carvajal 6, Eder Militao 6, Alaba 7, Nacho 7; Valverde 6, Kroos 6 (Camavinga 58, 6), Modric 8; Asensio 6 (Rodrygo 58, 6), Benzema 9, Vinicius Junior 7.

Subs not used: Vallejo, Hazard, Marcelo, Lunin, Jovic, Lucas, Bale, Ceballos, Isco, Mariano,.

Paris Saint Germain (4-3-3): Donnarumma 5; Hakimi 5 (Draxler 88, 6), Marquinhos 5, Kimpembe 5, Nuno Mendes 7; Danilo Pereira 6 (Di Maria 81, 6), Verratti 7, Paredes 6 (Gueye 71, 6); Messi 7, Mbappe 8, Neymar 7.

Subs not used: Michut, Simons, Navas, Icardi, Dagba, Wijnaldum, Diallo, Kehrer, Ebimbe.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands) 6