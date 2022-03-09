Damien Delaney says contract extension won't lift pressure on Stephen Kenny

Former Ireland international Damien Delaney insists that Stephen Kenny remains under pressure despite the FAI granting their manager a contract extension of at least 16 months.

Jonathan Hill, the association’s chief executive, admitted that negotiations of renewing the deal past this July’s expiration were “extensive”.

From the point in late November that the FAI board mandated Hill to open talks, several meetings were held with the Ireland manager, beginning in London on December 7.

Subject matters over the three months since have been varied, with Kenny taking his time before finally signing the deal.

Hill had been issued with strict parameters by his board within which to broker the contract, conscious of the FAI’s financial constraints and, in reality, the unlikelihood of their manager with a 20% win ratio over his 20 games at the helm being lured away by other suitors.

Only four weeks ago, Hill confidently asserted that the extension would be sealed and delivered “well before” the visit of Ireland’s next game, the visit of an experimental Belgium side to Aviva Stadium on Saturday fortnight.

Kenny’s media activities since the conclusion of the World Cup qualification campaign in November have been limited but had the uncertainty dragged into his squad announcement next Friday, then it would have hijacked any positivity associated with the 2022 schedule and new squad members.

Thankfully, this is one less issue for the FAI to be drained by. They have been scrambling to bring about some stability to an organisation still bristling from legacy upheaval, none more important than the absence of a sponsor for the men’s team.

Hill recently admitted that the succession of poor results during Kenny’s first 16 months at the helm was a factor in failing to secure a successor to Three, who paid an average €3m per year to the FAI for the privilege over a decade before hanging up in 2020.

An upturn in fortunes in October and November, culminating in three wins – and a draw against Portugal – to rescue third place over Luxembourg on goal difference improved the mood among directors in the boardroom.

So too has confirmation that 18,000 season tickets have been offloaded in the 51,000-capacity national stadium for this year’s six home games.

Delaney, speaking on Virgin Media, isn’t convinced that Kenny can rest easily, even if the contract encompasses next year’s European Championship qualification campaign.

After this month’s two friendlies against the Belgians and Lithuania, Ireland have a Uefa Nations League group to navigate against Scotland, Armenia and Ukraine. Kenny spoke of his ambition to top the group before the draw was made in December.

"Make no mistake, he’s under pressure straight away,” said Delaney, the ex-Crystal Palace defender.

"Stephen salvaged the campaign at the end but cut it fine. Supposedly, the groundwork is done.

"The results will be demanded to a certain extent but the performances in the games have to keep improving.”

The Corkman’s fellow pundit, Brian Kerr, was puzzled by the delay in the contract being finalised. The FAI were eager to insert a clause whereby they wouldn’t be exposed to a full payout if Kenny is sacked prematurely.

“There were obviously some issues during the negotiations where people were holding their ground on certain positions,” said Kerr, who didn’t have his contract as Ireland boss renewed by John Delaney in 2005.

"I'm happy for Stephen. The FAI haven't always been very good at renewing contracts, or they've renewed contracts before they should have.”

Kenny, who alongside Hill will face the media on Thursday, said: “We have seen the team grow and develop and I, together with Keith Andrews and all of the staff, look forward to seeing the team fulfil its potential.”