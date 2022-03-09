'Ultimate honour' - FAI extends Stephen Kenny's contract to Euro 2024

The FAI also confirmed that new contracts have been agreed for Assistant Manager Keith Andrews and Stephen’s coaching team
14 November 2021; Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right, with Republic of Ireland coach Keith Andrews after the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Luxembourg and Republic of Ireland at Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 17:13

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has signed a new contract until Euro 2024.

Kenny's assistant Keith Andrews and backroom staff of Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice and Damien Doyle are also rewarded with new deals.

Kenny has been credited with developing a number of young players and reconnecting the team with the fans, though they did not qualify for the World Cup.

He said: "I consider it the ultimate honour to manage my country and I am delighted to extend my contract. The players are incredibly proud to play for Ireland and in recent performances we have witnessed a powerful connection between the team and the Irish supporters."

Football Association of Ireland chief executive Jonathan Hill said: "On behalf of everyone at the Association I am delighted to announce this news today.

"The board gave me clear instructions to agree a deal that sees Stephen in charge for the upcoming UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns at a time when there is so much excitement about the future of this young and emerging Ireland squad."

Kenny added: "The attitude of the players has been exceptional, we have seen the team grow and develop and I, together with Keith Andrews and all of the staff, look forward to seeing the team fulfil its potential. With the recent return of supporters to stadiums, I want to acknowledge the importance of the passionate Irish fans both home and away. Finally, I want to express my appreciation to Jonathan and the Board of the FAI for sharing our belief in the International Squad.”  

