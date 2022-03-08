Robert Lewandowski makes history as Bayern Munich demolish RB Salzburg

The Poland star scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history
Robert Lewandowski makes history as Bayern Munich demolish RB Salzburg

Robert Lewandowski (centre) celebrates after completing his hat-trick in the 7-1 victory over RB Salzburg (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 22:17
PA Sport Staff

Robert Lewandowski scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Bayern Munich destroyed RB Salzburg 7-1 to reach the last eight of the competition.

The Poland star reached the 40-goal mark for the sixth successive season with a treble blast inside the opening 23 minutes.

The previous quickest hat-trick from the start of a Champions League match came in 24 minutes from AC Milan’s Marco Simone, against Rosenborg in 1996.

Bayern were thankful for a last-minute Kingsley Coman equaliser when the two sides met in Austria last month.

But any thoughts of another close contest were quickly removed after Nicolas Capaldo had missed an early chance for Salzburg and Bayern turned on the style.

Lewandowski was brought down by Maximilian Wober after turning superbly on Coman’s pass to slot home a 12th-minute penalty.

Bayern’s second goal was identical as Wober again felled Lewandowski just inside the area and the forward’s second spot-kick found the same corner of the net.

Thomas Muller reacts after scoring Bayern Munich’s fifth goal (Matthias Schrader/AP)

The third arrived instantly as advancing Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn kicked the ball against Lewandowski and it looped onto a post before the striker claimed his 42nd goal of the season with a simple tap-in.

Coman robbed Mohamed Camara to set up Serge Gnabry after 31 minutes, his shot fired under the body of Kohn.

Thomas Muller smashed home the fifth nine minutes after the restart before Salzburg teenager Maurits Kjaergaard struck a superb left-footed consolation.

But Bayern had the final say as Muller swept home his 52nd Champions League goal and Leroy Sane completed the rout five minutes from time.

More in this section

Liverpool v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Anfield Liverpool wobble but Alexis Sanchez red card costs Inter in Champions League
Bray Wanderers v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Barry Coffey says City keeping cool ahead of Cork derby 
Sky WNT International Womens Day Event Saoirse Noonan hungry for return after injury setback stalls her England adventure
Bayern MunichPlace: UK
<p>Left: Denise O'Sullivan, Wilton United, playing against Carrigaline United at Turners Cross in the U16 Cork Schoolsgirls Cup Final, 17th May 2010. Picture. Jim Coughlan, Evening Echo Right: Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland during the Pinatar Cup Semi-Final match between Republic of Ireland and Russia at La Manga in Murcia, Spain on 19 February 2022; Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Sportsfile</p>

How it’s going: Denise O’Sullivan and co have inspired a generation of Cork schoolgirls

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up