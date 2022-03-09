Barry Coffey says City keeping cool ahead of Cork derby 

Cobh Ramblers visit Turner's Cross for much anticipated clash on Friday night 
Barry Coffey scored twice in the 6-0 opening win over Bray but the Leesiders have yet to score since. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 05:32
Andrew Horan

League of Ireland

Despite failing to score in either of their last two first division matches, Cork City midfielder Barry Coffey insists there is no reason for his club to panic.

City opened the 2022 campaign with an impressive 6-0 win away to Bray Wanderers but they followed that by failing to find a way to break through 10 man Galway at Turner’s Cross in a 1-0 defeat before being held to a 0-0 draw by Longford Town last Saturday evening.

“Maybe last year we would have lost so it might stand us in good stead that point,” admits Coffey.

“The main thing is if we are not going to win then we are not going to lose. You could say it’s not happening for us at the moment but against Galway, we did have four glorious chances to score.

“Against Bray, we probably only got six chances and we scored all six - when it rains it pours - and Longford we had a sticky night. We know the is talent there, there is no need to push panic buttons yet.” 

City will be hoping to get back on the goal trail when they face Cobh Ramblers, who secured their first point of the season in their 0-0 draw with Treaty United last time out, at the Cross this Friday night in the first Cork derby of the campaign.

And Coffey believes there is much more to come from him also. “Aahh, to be honest, I’m probably not really,” he declared when asked if he’s happy with his own performances so far.

“The two goals against Bray was nice, it was a good performance, it was a good assist for McGlade. But Galway it was difficult because they had 10 men so there wasn’t much space to run into and Longford was difficult.

“Individually there’s always room for improvement. I’m not thinking ‘ah jeeze, I’m a world beater’ or anything like that. Any time you play there is always something to learn, you will always make mistakes and you always want to right them the next week.

“Hopefully I can produce more for the team, starting this Friday.”

