Ireland could face Armenia instead of Ukraine in Nations League openers

Ireland could open their Uefa Nations League campaign by facing Armenia twice in four days due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fifa and Uefa have agreed to a request by the Ukraine federation to postpone their World Cup play-off semi-final in Scotland from March to June. Both are in Ireland’s Nations League group.

Commenting on the fluid situation, the FAI said on Tuesday: “We are aware of the postponement of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off game between Scotland and Ukraine. We are currently in talks with UEFA on the implications of this postponement for our UEFA Nations League fixtures in June and will update when we have more information.”

The proposed new date for the play-off – June 4 – clashes with Ireland’s first Nations League fixture, against Ukraine at Aviva Stadium. The quadruple header is scheduled to continue on June 7 in Yerevan against Armenia, then back to the Aviva four days later for the visit of Scotland before travelling to Ukraine for the concluder on June 14. The latter will be staged at a neutral venue.

As Armenia’s trip to Hampden Park was also due on June 4, the lowest seeds in the pool may instead be adding another hour to their flight to replace Ukraine as Ireland’s opening opponents.

The rematch on June 7 – also the mooted World play-off final date involving either Ukraine or Scotland – would be unaffected. While back-to-back games against the same opposition is not an ideal situation, it appears the best compromise and avoids a third game being added to the tighter September window.

A consequence of the swap is Stephen Kenny’s side facing Ukraine in their final match during the September window.

An announcement on Kenny’s contract extension, meanwhile, is understood to be imminent. Although the Ireland boss was miffed at reports of a maximum severance figure being a sticking point in negotiations, it certainly featured as his debt-burdened employers sought to banish the pattern of rewarding underperforming bosses with hefty payoffs if they were dispensed with while under contract.

Kenny’s deal will be extended from its current expiration date of July till the end of Ireland’s involvement in the 2024 European Championship campaign.

The draw for those qualifiers will be held by tournament hosts Germany in Frankfurt on October 9 with the schedule running between March and November 2023.