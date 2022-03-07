Slick Spurs put down a marker in race for fourth 

Tottenham 5

Everton 0

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham delivered a strong message to their rivals for a Champions League spot and ensured they will remain in the hunt for the top four until the very end.

Under the Italian, Spurs have caught the eye with many impressive performances, before following them up with lacklustre results. It has been a season of inconsistency for the Lilywhites, with false dawn after false dawn, but this was a thoroughbread of a performance, something expected from a Conte-coached side.

Contrary to the all-action start at the Etihad Stadium the day before, the opening exchanges here were of a cautious approach. Such was the importance of this game for both teams, neither were willing to give each other any sort of opening early on.

Son Heung-Min’s reluctance to play the ball through to the overlapping Ryan Sessegnon after a beautifully worked Tottenham move defined the opening portion of the game, with neither dominating the early proceedings.

But with chances at a premium early in the game, Tottenham were the first to pounce in the 14th minute. The advancing Ben Davies played in the charging Sessegnon down the left-hand side, and his driven cross was diverted into his own net by Michael Keane.

Only three minutes later Spurs doubled their advantage. A slick, free-flowing move from the Tottenham front three allowed Son to breeze past the stranded Mason Holgate and blast a powerful shot under Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

The England number one will be annoyed to have let Son’s effort get under him, as the game looked out of touch for Frank Lampard’s men just as it got started.

Despite the level of domination his side were possessing so early on, the ever-animated Conte showed no sign of calming down, his exuberant demeanour evident to see as he hurried back and forth from the touchline to his bench.

Everton continued to struggle with the high press from Spurs and their defensive frailties were exposed once again, but Son was unable to finish the piercing Tottenham attack this time around.

The game then became a fixture between men and boys, as Tottenham secured a third in the 37th minute. Harry Kane beat the offside trap after Matt Doherty’s direct through-ball sliced the Everton defence in two, before firing past the helpless Pickford to finish off the game before the interval.

The Toffees will have considered themselves lucky to be only three down at the break, the defensive naivety of Lampard’s side on show for the whole of the league to see.

Conte’s side were out to prove a point to their rivals for the coveted fourth place, and after just 45 seconds of the second half, they had their fourth. Son again terrifying Everton’s defence with another darting run, before playing in Dejan Kulusevski, and the Swede rolled it across to half-time substitute Sergio Reguilon for a tap in.

The relentless nature of Tottenham’s attack was too much for Everton’s defence to handle, and in the 55th minute, Kane had his second, and Spurs’ fifth. Another delightfully floated ball from Doherty again found Kane inside the Everton penalty area, and the England captain guided his volley into the bottom corner.

Dele Alli was welcomed back to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium with a rupture of applause from the Tottenham faithful, after his time at the club came in an end in January, but the game had already slipped out of Everton’s grasp.

Conte possessed a much calmer persona in the second half, as Tottenham saw the game out in what was seen as a crucial game in their season before the game began. The cryptic messages and emotional outburst are all part of the Conte package.

The inconsistencies will diminish with every passing week, this performance only further cements the quality of manager Tottenham have at their disposal, and the problems they will cause other teams under his stewardship.

This was a statement performance from Spurs, as they close the gap to fourth-placed Arsenal to just three points, and with the teams focus fully on getting into the Champions League places, this is set to be a rollercoaster last three months for Conte and his Tottenham players.

TOTTENHAM: Lloris 7, Doherty 8, Dier 7, Romero (Sanchez, 52) 7, Davies 7, Sessegnon (Reguilon, HT) 6, Hojbjerg 7, Bentancur 7, Kulusevski 8, Son (Bergwijn, 66) 8, Kane 9.

EVERTON: Pickford 5, Kenny 5, Holgate 5, Keane (Branthwaite, HT) 5, Coleman 6, Allan 6, Doucoure 6, van de Beek (Mykolenko, 59) 6, Gordon 7, Richarlison 6, Calvert-Lewin (Dele, 69) 5.

Referee: Stuart Attwell 7.