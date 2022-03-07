Man United pay tribute to 'dignified' former boss Frank O'Farrell

Manchester United have led the tributes to Frank O’Farrell, the Corkman they remain “grateful to for his willingness to take the tiller at such a tricky point in the club’s history.”

The holder of nine Republic of Ireland caps became the first and only Irishman to lead the club, albeit his spell between June 1971 and December 1972 wasn’t part of the script – or five-year contract – presented by his main predecessor Sir Matt Busby.

“While Frank’s 18-month reign at the United helm was an undulating affair, there is no shred of doubt that he was a talented manager and a man of unimpeachable integrity,” read a United statement, released following his passing in Torquay on Monday.

“The abiding frustration is what might have been. At the time of his exit shortly before Christmas 1972, the dignified, softly spoken Irishman’s Old Trafford sojourn could be described as a tale of two vividly contrasting autumns.

“In the first autumn, following his appointment in June 1971 to replace Sir Matt Busby, who had returned to the hot-seat as caretaker, O’Farrell led a deliciously entertaining side to a five-point lead in the title race, even if it was, ultimately, Derby County who topped the table at the season’s end.

“Alas, in the second autumn, his misfiring, injury-hit Reds endured a poor sequence of results and a heavy defeat at Crystal Palace spelled the end for O’Farrell’s tenure.”

About his time operating in Busby’s shadow, United added: “It was a colossal assignment beset by problems. With several of the 1968 European Cup winners ageing or suffering from nagging injuries, a major team rebuild was urgently needed. Against all odds, O’Farrell’s United got off to a sparkling start, losing only two of their opening 20 games and surging to the First Division summit.

“Despite his growing personal difficulties, George Best thrived under Frank’s management on the field, scoring 14 times in that sequence, including two fabulous hat-tricks and a goal of unforgettable individual brilliance at home to Sheffield United.

File photo dated 01-07-1972 of Frank O'Farrell. Former Leicester and Manchester United manager Frank O'Farrell has died at the age of 94. Picture: PA/PA Wire.

“Fatigue left United 10 points off title winners Derby by the end of the campaign, and a spate of injuries merely parlayed that jaded form into the 1972/73 season.

“By Christmas, spooked by the prospect of relegation, the board replaced O’Farrell with Tommy Docherty in a bid to remain in the top flight. That Docherty was only able to delay demotion by a season underlined how big a rebuild had faced any manager in the Old Trafford hot-seat in the immediate post-Busby years.

“O’Farrell had been unfortunate. His first two sallies into the transfer market were inspired, but while defender Martin Buchan embarked on a lengthy, magnificent United career, the prolific attacker Ian Storey-Moore soon saw his playing days ended by injury.

“He lamented the fact that he had not been given more time to implement a long-term project at Old Trafford and, while we will never know how that might have turned out, we do know that we will always be grateful for his willingness to take the tiller at such a tricky point in the club’s history.

“Staff at United send their condolences to Frank's family and friends at this difficult time.”

West Ham United, who Frank joined from Cork United, spoke of his telling contribution to the club during his playing days while his feat of leading Leicester City to the FA Cup final and Second Division title as manager were publicly acknowledged.

"A principled, softly-spoken, genial man who was liked and respected by all who knew him well, O'Farrell was the oldest living former West Ham player prior to his passing on Sunday morning at the age of 94 years and five months,” said the Hammers.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to express their sincere condolences to Frank's family and friends at this sad time."

Leicester City recalled: “After just missing out on promotion by finishing third, O’Farrell made two key signings. These were midfielders Willie Carlin and Bobby Kellard, who were both signed to add aggression and competitiveness to the side. O’Farrell called them his street fighters. This pragmatic approach worked, with Leicester City returning to the top-flight as the 1971 Second Division Champions.

“This achievement resulted in Manchester United offering O’Farrell, (whose contract at Leicester was about to expire), a five-year contract worth £15,000 per year to be their new manager, with Malcolm Musgrove as his assistant.

“This turned out to be a poisoned chalice.”